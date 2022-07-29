Amazon (AMZN) Stock: Why It Increased Over 12% Today

pulse2.com
Related
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The technology sector has been beaten down hard after a decades-long run higher.
CNBC
Amazon, Apple, Google and Tesla have all done it. Here's why companies split their stock
Google is just one of dozens of companies recently making its stock more affordable. The tech giant's parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL), split its two classes of shares (GOOG) by a 20-to1 ratio in July. Amazon (AMZN) made the same 20-for-1 move in June while Tesla (TSLA) announced around the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
U.S. Stock Futures Higher; Apple, Amazon Surpass Estimates
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Sony Group Corporation SONY. Data...
Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
Motley Fool
For Amazon Stock, There's Only 1 Number That Matters
Amazon stock surged on its second-quarter earnings report. Though it reported a loss in e-commerce, profits in its cloud business jumped 36%. The company expects revenue growth to accelerate in the third quarter, and the stock appears to be on the road to recovery. You’re reading a free article with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Q3 Revenue Hit $83 Billion Amid Inflation — Should You Buy AAPL Stock Now?
Apple reported its earnings on July 28, posting a record revenue of $83 billion for the third quarter -- led by iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion -- which represents an uptick of 2% year-over-year...
Target Has a New Plan to Rival Walmart, Amazon
When that order of pretzels or music speakers finally arrives, few think of how it got from the producer to the retailer and then to the front door — in large part because big-name retailers have so far largely kept that part of the supply chain process behind closed doors.
Amazon Takes $2 Billion Loss in Q2, Sees ‘Revenue Accelerate’ Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’ and ‘LOTR’ Debuts
Click here to read the full article. Amazon revealed its second-quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting a loss of $2 billion but an increase in ad sales and revenue, which it attributes in part to the upcoming debuts of “Thursday Night Football” (Sept. 15) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Sept. 2). Wall Street forecasted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents on $119 billion in revenue, according to analyst consensus data provided by Refinitiv. Amazon reported a net loss of $2 billion, or -20 cents per diluted share, on $121.2 billion in revenue for the period of...
NFL・
US stock futures jump after Apple and Amazon earnings cheer investors, while the dollar slips
US futures rallied Friday as investors cheered Amazon and Apple's second-quarter earnings. The dollar slipped after a sustained drop in US bond yields, driven by concerns about growth. Stocks have risen this week despite the Fed hiking rates hard and the release of weak growth data. US stock futures rose...
Stocks Lower Ahead of GDP Data, Meta, Spirit, Ford And Apple In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower With Earnings, GDP Data In Focus. U.S. equity edged lower Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading.
Investor Fear Eases Further As Dow Jumps More Than 300 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further easing in the overall fear level in the US stock markets, after the Dow Jones closed sharply higher on Thursday. U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, raised interest rates by 75 bps in order to combat the surging inflation level.
srnnews.com
Amazon expects summer windfall on higher fees and Prime Day shopping
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it expects a jump in third-quarter revenue, as the retailer collects bigger fees from Prime loyalty subscriptions and as a fuel surcharge on merchants helps it manage high delivery costs. Shares of the e-commerce company rose 11% in trading after the bell. Amazon, like...
pulse2.com
Oppenheimer (OPY) Stock: Why It Fell 9.92%
The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Oppenheimer had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), compared to the...
Benzinga
Alphabet (Google) Earnings Release Tuesday: Will Elon Musk's Alleged Affair With Sergey Brin's Wife Affect Tesla Or Alphabet Stocks?
Alphabet Inc GOOG and Tesla Inc TSLA were trading mostly flat on Monday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was also showing low volatility and trading near to Friday’s closing price. Alphabet is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday and the...
Motley Fool
Is Walmart Stock a Buy, Even After an Ugly Update?
Walmart released updated guidance for its second quarter and full year. The company's growth is faltering as a result of higher costs and inflation. Earnings for its fiscal year are expected to sink by double digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
freightwaves.com
Amazon shares soar after strong top-line results in Q2
Amazon.com Inc. shares soared in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors focused on a solid second-quarter revenue performance and positive third-quarter guidance, and not on a second-quarter net loss and a decline in operating income. Net sales increased 7% year over year to $121.2 billion in the second quarter, compared...
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Real Estate Stocks I'm Buying Right Now
Prospects look good for catching a ride up with each of these three in a market recovery.
Comments / 0