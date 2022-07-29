Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Stock: Why It Increased 6.25%

The stock price of CNH Industrial (CNHI) increased by 6.34% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of CNH Industrial (CNHI) increased by 6.34% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to TCOM Holdings, the parent of TCOM, LP, announcing it acquired Aerostar International from Raven Industries, a subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. Aerostar is known as a world leader in the design, manufacture, integration, and operation of persistent stratospheric platforms and radar systems with headquarters in Sioux Falls, SD. Aerostar is going to become an operating business unit under TCOM Holdings.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO