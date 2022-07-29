ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roku (ROKU) Stock: Why Its Trending Today

pulse2.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pulse2.com

Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities. You’re reading a...
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
The Apple Maven

2 Reasons Why Now Is A Good Time To Buy Apple Stock

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and other tech companies have been getting pummeled during the recent bear market. Down almost 25% YTD, shares of the Cupertino-based company may be an attractive investment at the moment. Even amidst a gloomy macroeconomic outlook, Apple’s fundamentals remain robust.
InvestorPlace

Cloud Strength Takes Amazon (AMZN) Stock Up 12%

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) second-quarter revenue surpassed expectations, as the conglomerate’s cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) performed very well in Q2. AMZN stock is jumping 12.5% in early trading. The conglomerate’s Q2 revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $121.2 billion versus analysts’ average outlook of $118.8 billion. Excluding a...
Variety

Amazon Takes $2 Billion Loss in Q2, Sees ‘Revenue Accelerate’ Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’ and ‘LOTR’ Debuts

Click here to read the full article. Amazon revealed its second-quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting a loss of $2 billion but an increase in ad sales and revenue, which it attributes in part to the upcoming debuts of “Thursday Night Football” (Sept. 15) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Sept. 2). Wall Street forecasted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents on $119 billion in revenue, according to analyst consensus data provided by Refinitiv. Amazon reported a net loss of $2 billion, or -20 cents per diluted share, on $121.2 billion in revenue for the period of...
Benzinga

Bank Of America Cuts Roku's Price Objective, Stock Still Down More Than 20%

As component shortages and supply chain constraints persist, Roku Inc. ROKU is prioritizing account acquisition, shipping costs and absorbing materials which is causing negative margins, according to Bank of America. The Roku Analysts: Bank of America analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating while reducing the price objective from $145...
pulse2.com

Oppenheimer (OPY) Stock: Why It Fell 9.92%

The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Oppenheimer had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), compared to the...
Deadline

Roku Blames Q2 Earnings Miss On “Significant Slowdown In TV Advertising Spend” Due To The Broader Economy

Click here to read the full article. Roku delivered second-quarter result well below Wall Street’s expectations, blaming a slowdown in TV advertising amid economic uncertainty. The streaming giant said it lost 82 cents a share, compared with a profit of 52 cents in the year-earlier period and posted revenue of $764 million, up 18%. Analysts had expected a loss of 68 cents and revenue of $805 million. Roku stock plunged more than 25% on the news during after-hours trading. It was in the $63 range, a level not seen since early 2019. During the quarter, the company wrote in a letter to shareholders,...
pulse2.com

CNH Industrial (CNHI) Stock: Why It Increased 6.34%

The stock price of CNH Industrial (CNHI) increased by 6.34% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of CNH Industrial (CNHI) increased by 6.34% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to TCOM Holdings, the parent of TCOM, LP, announcing it acquired Aerostar International from Raven Industries, a subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. Aerostar is known as a world leader in the design, manufacture, integration, and operation of persistent stratospheric platforms and radar systems with headquarters in Sioux Falls, SD. Aerostar is going to become an operating business unit under TCOM Holdings.
pulse2.com

Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock: Why It Increased 5.53%

The stock price of Uranium Energy (UEC) increased by 5.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Uranium Energy (UEC) increased by 5.53% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Uranium Energy announcing that it has received a notice from UEX Corporation that Denison Mines has made an acquisition proposal for all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX pursuant to a plan of arrangement.
pulse2.com

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Stock: $11 Target And Overweight Rating

The shares of Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) recently received a $11 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) recently received a $11 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Motley Fool

Is Walmart Stock a Buy, Even After an Ugly Update?

Walmart released updated guidance for its second quarter and full year. The company's growth is faltering as a result of higher costs and inflation. Earnings for its fiscal year are expected to sink by double digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
