Ardent football fan the Duke of Cambridge to attend Women’s Euro 2022 final this Sunday

www.tatler.com
Related
Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Beaming With Pride as Prince George Joins Them for This Royal-Loved Event
Click here to read the full article. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge couldn’t help but be so excited when their eldest child joined them to see the men’s final at Wimbledon. At almost nine years old, Prince George just made his royal debut at Wimbledon, excitedly watching the game with his folks. On July 10, onlookers were delighted when they saw that not only Kate Middleton and Prince William were watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Novak Djokovik, but also Prince George! We can’t get over how thrilled the parents look as Prince George is enthralled in...
Meghan Markle news: Helpless Prince Harry being ‘dragged around like a performing seal’ by controlling Duchess
Prince Harry was being dragged "around like a royal performing seal" within just four months of meeting his wife Meghan Markle, Ingrid Seward has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began dating in July 2016, according to news agency Reuters. The BBC reports that after just two dates, the...
Kate Middleton Had 4 Words for Why Prince George Went to Wimbledon Without His Siblings
Prince George made his Wimbledon debut watching the finals with Kate Middleton and Prince William. Why weren't Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis there? It was a special outing.
Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty returns to Windsor while Kate and William stun with rare public display
PRINCE William and Kate look more loved up than ever as they were snapped sharing a sweet embrace after a charity polo match in Windsor yesterday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put on a very rare display of public affection as they celebrated Prince William's win at the charity polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Duchess of Cornwall beams in new official portrait at her Wiltshire home released by Clarence House to mark her 75th birthday
The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday with official new photographs showing Camilla looking relaxed and radiant in her Wiltshire country home. Clarence House released the beaming pictures of the Duchess at Ray Mill House on her milestone birthday, taken by photographer Chris Jackson. She is pictured...
People
Kate Middleton (in a Wetsuit!) Joins Sailboat Race with Team Great Britain
The Duchess of Cambridge headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth in Devon Sunday to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix and dressed for the occasion in a smart navy blue sweater with white nautical stripes. Kate, 40, matched her look with white linen shorts with...
Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Euro final
Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte published a video wishing England’s Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of the Euro final on Sunday 31 July 2022.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way”, the duke of Cambridge said in the recorded message posted on Twitter.“Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”, Princess Charlotte added, sitting next to her dad in a navy polka dot dress.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Prince William and Duchess Kate Are ‘Excited’ Ahead of Their Move to Windsor: ‘It’s a Perfect Happy Medium’
Home sweet home. Prince William and Duchess Kate are looking forward to change amid their move to Windsor, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The whole family [is] extremely excited to be moving to Windsor, not just because it will bring them closer to [Queen Elizabeth II] but it’s a perfect happy medium that brings them closer to London than if they chose to settle full time in Berkshire or Amner Hall,” a source shares with Us about the couple’s upcoming transition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
activebeat.com
Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before
Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry, Prince William and Royal Family Receive Apology From BBC Over 1995 Princess Diana Interview
Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and the royal family have received a formal apology from BBC director general Tim Davie over Princess Diana's 1995 “Panorama” interview. The apology came shortly after BBC confirmed that William and Harry’s former nanny, Alexandra Pettifer, a.k.a. Tiggy Legge-Bourke, won a defamation case in the London High Court on Thursday in which she had filed regarding false claims in the interview that she had an affair with Charles.
Kate Middleton joins Great Britain sail team on boat to Grand Prix in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth on the afternoon of Sunday, 31 July.Kate joined the Great Britain SailGP team on an F50 catamaran as they sailed to victory in a friendly Commonwealth Race with New Zealand.Kate took part in the event as part of her role as the patron of the 1851 Trust, which is the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Royal Fans Mock Prince Harry and Accuse Duke of Copying Prince William’s Speech at UN
Find out what royal fans are saying after a clip online shows just how similar Prince Harry's speech at the United Nations is to one Prince William gave in Scotland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Princess Charlotte, dad Prince William wish women's soccer team 'good luck' in sweet video message
In a video posted to Twitter, Charlotte and her father wished the England women's national football team good luck before their match against Germany.
UEFA・
purewow.com
Prince Charles’s Snazzy Entrance Stole the Show at the Birmingham Opening Ceremony
Prince Charles is pulling out all the stops for the Birmingham XXII Commonwealth Games. Today, the 73-year-old royal arrived in Birmingham for the highly anticipated opening ceremony. Prince Charles entered Alexander Stadium in a parade of vintage cars, bringing up the rear in his own personal Aston Martin, which he parked near the stage.
U.K.・
Prince Harry Was Furious After Request for More Prominent Role at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Was Denied, According to Royal Biographer
A royal journalist is claiming that Prince Harry had some motivation when he visited Queen Elizabeth ahead of her Platinum Jubilee and it had to do with his role.
Declan Donnelly carries brother Dermott's coffin at the same church in which the TV presenter married wife Ali in 2015 as Mass is held for the Catholic priest ahead of his burial - a month after his sudden death aged 55
Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday evening as Mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott's funeral in Newcastle. The popular TV personality joined friends a family for the Catholic service at the city's St. Michael's Church - the same church in which he married wife Ali Astall - prior to his burial service in the north east on Friday morning.
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Message Revealed After a 90,000-Mile Journey Around the World
After a 294-day journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth spanning 90,000 miles, Queen Elizabeth's secret message is revealed. At the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday, Prince Charles read the note from the monarch that was carried around the world in a baton. The message was placed there by the Queen in Oct. 2021 at Buckingham Palace.
U.K.・
‘Hope you win’ – Lionesses bolstered by royal support from William and Charlotte
England have been bolstered by support from the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter in a video message ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany.The Lionesses, who have been widely praised for inspiring more girls to play football, received a “best of luck” message from William while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”.This echoes support from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who thanked the team for creating “a summer of fantastic memories for millions”, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and England men’s team captain Harry Kane.Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you! pic.twitter.com/ATsLg6QHIF— The Duke and...
Royal Commentator Squashes Hopes of a Prince Harry Meet-up During Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Visit: ‘It’s Not Going to Happen’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards but they won't 'pop over for tea' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Black Prince's Ruby is the largest uncut spinel in the world and it sits at the front of the UK's Imperial Crown
The Imperial State CrownCredit: Bernard Lens III; Public Domain Image. The Black Prince's Ruby is a misnomer because it is not a ruby. It refers to an irregular cabochon red spinel gemstone weighing 170 carats. It is the world's largest uncut spinel.The gemstone sits at the front of the Imperial State Crown of the UK.
Comments / 1