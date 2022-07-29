ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

What think tank drama tells us about the US response to Russia’s war

By Jonathan Guyer
Vox
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.vox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
POTUS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Koch
Person
Matthew Burrows
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
POLITICS
Fox News

Putin warns US for punishing Russia

Jul. 7, 2022 - 01:46 - Fox correspondent Nate Foy discusses state sponsor of terrorism declaration on Russia and the millions fleeing into Ukraine borders on ‘Special Report W/ Bret Baier.’
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War

It would be an understatement to say that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is very interested in Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO countries and experts see this war as a battle for democracy. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Foreign Policy#Russia#Think Tank#Ukraine War#Nuclear Weapon#The Atlantic Council#Naei#Fundi
Benzinga

China Steps Back: Belt And Road Spending In Russia Drops To Zero To Avoid Sanctions Amid Ukraine War

China’s Belt and Road Initiative investments in Russia have fallen to zero for the first time, despite pressure over Xi Jinping’s flagship policy. What Happened: According to new data, Beijing signed no new deals with Russian entities under its Belt and Road Initiative in the first half of 2022, signaling Xi Jinping’s reluctance to incur sanctions amid the Ukraine war.
ECONOMY
CNBC

A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime

A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden

Comments / 0

Community Policy