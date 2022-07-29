St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions

www.geneseorepublic.com
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott's Action
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in Virginia
Update: How many migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. from the border by Texas Gov. Abbott since April?
5 bold St. Louis Cardinals trade deadline predictions that don’t involve Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals could pull off some surprises before the trade deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are middling just above .500 as they currently are tied for the third and final NL Wild Card spot with a record of 53-47 through 100 games. With that, though, there are plenty of areas that they need to address, partially due to a slew of injuries.
Juan Soto rumors: This trade package makes most sense for the Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Washington Nationals are seemingly the only three teams that are still in for the Juan Soto sweepstakes. One of the trade packages is better than the others. It seems increasingly likely that the Washington Nationals will trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s trade...
Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)
The internet is convinced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals struck a deal on a Juan Soto trade on live television. When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, fans are always on “prospects getting pulled from games alert” and “hug watch” between players in a dugout. So it is no hock that the internet feels that a huge trade is on the horizon due to a simple handshake shown on camera.
Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis looking for pitching depth
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to acquire big name talent at the deadline, but reports say they would also like to acquire pitching depth. The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to improve there roster by any means necessary for the stretch run, and that includes making a move to improve the depth of their pitching staff.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Barrera will catch for right-hander Josiah Gray on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Keibert Ruiz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrera for 5.5 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
Gorman, Nootbaar homer as Cards beat Nats 6-2; Soto 1 for 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night. Washington's Juan Soto went 1 for 4 in what could be his final homestand with Tuesday's trade deadline looming. The Nationals were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
ESPN
Paul DeJong homers again after promotion, Cards top Nats
WASHINGTON -- — Paul DeJong homered for the second straight day after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 Sunday. Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the...
