Providence, RI

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese

By GoLocalProv Business Team
 4 days ago
Related
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

McKee celebrates 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – On a hot summer Sunday on the last day of July, Rhode Islanders no doubt welcomed a free pass to the beach where they’d likely be trying to find some relief from the heat! Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order this past week continuing the three-decade-old tradition of Governor’s Bay […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee celebrates 33rd annual Bay Day, free parking at state beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee rode from Providence to Narragansett on an electric RIPTA bus in celebration of the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day on Sunday. Earlier this week, the governor signed an executive order to continue the tradition of Governor’s Bay Day. The order offers Rhode Islanders a free day of the beach and parking at all state beaches.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
WARWICK, RI
Providence, RI
Business
Providence, RI
Real Estate
State
Connecticut State
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders soak up the sun at 33rd Governor's Bay Day

(WJAR) — Rhode Islanders flocked to the beach on Sunday for the 33rd Governor's Bay Day. Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order last week establishing the annual event, which features free beach parking and fishing at Rhode Island state beaches. "It's amazing," said Mark Gionet, who spent the...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
WILDLIFE
rinewstoday.com

Dodge the I-195 Fooddoggle – David Brussat

Yesterday’s Sunday Journal describes the growing dispute between Providence restaurants and the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, which wants to use state money to finance a food pavilion in the park at the west end of the Van Leesten Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. Restaurateurs oppose using public money to undercut their businesses with a food boondoggle – or fooddoggle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… today’s summary

Former ASTHO President and former Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, has joined ASTHO as a senior executive consultant focusing on health equity! (ASSOCIATION OF STATE AND TERRITORIAL HEALTH OFFICIALS) Massachusetts casino advocates are promoting passage of sports betting in the state, and site competition with...
SPORTS
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wealthofgeeks.com

Don’t Retire in These States for Any Reason

If you're thinking about making a big move in retirement, it's important to consider what characteristics you want in your new home and which ones to avoid at all costs. Here is a list of the top 10 worst states to retire in. 10. Rhode Island. Rhode Island is ranked...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GoLocalProv

A Major Addition to Rhode Island in Newport -– Architecture Critic Morgan

The summer when I was eight, my family rented a small cottage in Little Compton. I vividly remember the beach, the rocks, and the marshes. Most of all, I recall going to Newport to see the start of the Bermuda Race. My favorite uncle was a navigator on one of the smaller sailboats, and he would later return to Newport as part of an America’s Cup team. The harbor was festooned with sails and jammed with scores of power boats–well-wishers waving off the intrepid ocean racers. There was also the excitement of a Navy destroyer that would escort the windborne sailors to the Crown Colony over 600 miles to the south.
NEWPORT, RI

