Springsteen, ‘Conan’ drummer Max Weinberg to play interactive NYS Fair concert

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy visited more Central New York pizzerias on Friday, potentially reigniting a debate over who has the best pizza. “El Presidente” was spotted in Syracuse visiting restaurants like Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen, and Varsity Pizza for his famous “one bite” reviews. Everyone knows the rules: He films himself taking one bite and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near the Barstool offices in New York City.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO