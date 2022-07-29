Springsteen, ‘Conan’ drummer Max Weinberg to play interactive NYS Fair concert

www.newyorkupstate.com
All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day
An all-female rock band has been added to the 2022 Great New York State Fair concert lineup. Plush will perform at the NYS Fair for the first time on opening day Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The group, led by Albany-area native Moriah Formica, released its self-titled debut album in February.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy visits more CNY pizzerias: Who rates higher, Syracuse or Utica?
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy visited more Central New York pizzerias on Friday, potentially reigniting a debate over who has the best pizza. “El Presidente” was spotted in Syracuse visiting restaurants like Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen, and Varsity Pizza for his famous “one bite” reviews. Everyone knows the rules: He films himself taking one bite and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near the Barstool offices in New York City.
One bite, everyone knows the rules: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy spotted at iconic pizza shops in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — One bite, everyone knows the rules. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, descended onto the Syracuse area on Friday to review some of Central New York’s most iconic pizza shops. Spotted at Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen and Varsity Pizza, Portnoy is known...
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for July 30, 2022
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. It’s been another busy week in the developing New York weed market, and NY Cannabis Insider covered everything from public comments to proposed weed packaging rules to the launch of a new hub for social equity applicants in the Bronx.
Marijuana micro-licenses, retail and on-site consumption: ‘Ask me anything’ with Jeffrey Hoffman
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format.
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
