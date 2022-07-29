Alex Jones Declares Himself a 'Human Supremacist' in Viral InfoWars Clip

www.newsweek.com
Marsha Wiggins
2d ago
He looks more like a human Troll and by the look of his head, he is in his heart attack years now. His face is red and distorted.
SMARTALECK
2d ago
When the jury gets through with him, the only thing that will be Supreme for him is if someone let's him cut in line at the local soup kitchen.
Lerin Becton
2d ago
I hope the parents of Sandy Hook get EVERY penny they are suing him for. He made a LOT of money by telling his viewers that shooting was a hoax!! Sandy Hook, I am praying for your strength and a huge win!
