ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's Past Comments About Saudi Arabia Resurface After Defending Golf Tour

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 67

Dave
1d ago

Con man Don Strikes Again!! But his supporters will say "Fake News" while they welcome the Saudis because he told them to do so!! I wonder who paid the most, the Saudis or his supporters? Both are trying to out-contribute the other!!

Reply(1)
17
Reuben Ouellette
2d ago

Is anyone surprised that the only US president that tried to end America would be friendly to the country responsible for 9/11?

Reply(1)
29
Hailey/14
1d ago

I’m surprised he hasn’t claimed he never said the Saudis were responsible for 9/11. He told several lies about 9/11. He didn’t feel any empathy for the loss of people killed that day. He was more concerned about his building being the tallest.

Reply(1)
11
Related
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Cindy McCain says late husband John 'wouldn't recognize' today's Republican Party, says 'we've lost our way' and praises Liz Cheney for doing 'what's good for the country' even though it will 'harm her in the end'

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, said her husband wouldn't recognize today's Republican Party. She spoke to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell ahead of Thursday's ceremony at the White House, where Senator McCain will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil honor. Cindy McCain...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#September 11 Attacks#Golf Course#Trump S Past Comments#The World Trade Center#Iraqis#Fox News
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were silent about the attack on their colleague Lee Zeldin

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) have been quite outspoken on political violence as a threat to "our democracy." Both have tried to tie political violence to former President Donald Trump through the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 (all the while seemingly ignoring the rioting, violence, and destruction from BLM and antifa in 2020). Yet, given their concerns about political violence, neither mentioned anything about the attack on their congressional colleague Lee Zeldin last week. It's been a week since the attack, and neither of them said anything on any of their Twitter accounts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Saudi Arabia
MSNBC

Why Trump’s attempted ‘policy speech’ was such an ugly mess

The headline on an Associated Press report yesterday told readers that Donald Trump would deliver a “policy speech” at the America First Policy Institute’s first annual summit. As the guy who literally wrote the book on Trump’s Republicans becoming a post-policy party, I was eager to see the former president’s substantive pitch.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

Hear ex-Trump acting defense secretary contradict Trump under oath

The January 6 committee released new audio of former Trump acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller testifying under oath that no one ordered to have National Guard troops ready to protect the US Capitol on January 6, contradicting assertions made by Trump and his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy