Police arrest man for crime committed by person who stole his identity

www.thv11.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found ThisCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort SmithCameron Eittreim
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and GravyCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business ClosesCameron Eittreim
Related
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide of Stuttgart teen
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the suspected homicide of a teenager Saturday.
Two bodies found after Beedeville house fire
Two bodies were discovered Friday, July 29, after a local fire department extinguished a residential house fire inside Beedeville south of Newport, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
KTLO
State police to investigate shooting of Johnson County deputy
A Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon in the Knoxville community while law enforcement officers were involved in an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane. Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bentonville man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Rogers shooting
A Bentonville man was arrested on July 29 in relation to a shooting on July 13 at the 100 block of South 45th Street in Rogers.
30 alleged drug dealers targeted in undercover investigation, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police arrested 22 alleged drug dealers Thursday following an eleven-month undercover narcotics investigation in St. Francis County. The sting targeted dealers selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy. State troopers continue to search for eight people who evaded law enforcement during the arrest...
Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County. According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation. Police have said...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to prison for murder in Arkansas
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for a murder in Arkansas. Travis Barker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and must serve 20 years before he’s eligible for parole. Barker was arrested in Fulton County,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwisradio.com
Man Wanted For Selling The Drugs That Caused Fatal Overdose Arrested In Arkansas
A 23-year-old Wisconsin man wanted for selling the drugs that caused a fatal overdose has been arrested in Arkansas. U-S Marshals took Lathan Foster into custody Wednesday in Benton County, Arkansas. W-K-B-T/T-V reports he is accused of selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a West Salem man in December. An autopsy of Jeremy Pittman’s body determined fentanyl toxicity was the cause of his death. Foster is still in Arkansas waiting for extradition to La Crosse County.
Investigation leads to massive contraband seizure in Oklahoma
An investigation has led to what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in the history of an Oklahoma agency.
Rogers man pleads guilty in toddler’s murder
On July 26, a Rogers man reached a plea agreement and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 murder of a toddler.
Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned
SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said. Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found the child’s burned body Wednesday after receiving a tip, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, whom the state bureau said was a toddler. Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash that killed 81-year-old man under investigation
Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of an 81-year-old Arkansas man in Sequoyah County.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Parole Board issues pardon/commutation list, Risher turned down
The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. Columbia and Union. Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over...
5newsonline.com
Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire
It started just before 2:30 this afternoon and firefighters spent hours battling the flames and putting out hot spots. Tonight, people inside the motel are grateful.
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
daystech.org
ODOC Makes Largest Contraband Seizure In Department History
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections simply made the biggest contraband seizure in its historical past after raiding a warehouse full of medicine, cell telephones and drones. The Director talked to News On 6 in regards to the ongoing battle to maintain smuggled items out of state prisons. “Identifying, you know,...
KTUL
Man, 81, dies after being pinned between vehicles in Sequoyah County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 81-year-old man died after being pinned between two vehicles stopped in the slow lane of US-64 Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Fred Roberts of Van Buren, Arkansas, was stopped in the slow lane of US-64 westbound in Sequoyah County and was standing...
People with warrants of failure to appear receive free assistance
Public defenders volunteered their time to help those with warrants for failing to appear and resolve their cases.
thv11.com
Arkansas woman has written hundreds of letters to strangers
Allison, who has cerebral palsy, is impacting many with her talents. She's written more than 1,000 letters to strangers and has 600 more she's about to send off.
Comments / 0