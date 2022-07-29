Nonlinear functional muscle network based on information theory tracks sensorimotor integration post stroke

www.nature.com
Pan-Src kinase inhibitor treatment attenuates diabetic kidney injury via inhibition of Fyn kinase-mediated endoplasmic reticulum stress
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Src family kinases (SFKs) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis. However, the specific mechanism by which SFKs contribute to the progression of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) remains unclear. Our preliminary transcriptome analysis suggested that SFK expression was increased in diabetic kidneys and that the expression of Fyn (a member of the SFKs), along with genes related to unfolded protein responses from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress signaling pathway, was upregulated in the tubules of human diabetic kidneys. Thus, we examined whether SFK-induced ER stress is associated with DKD progression. Mouse proximal tubular (mProx24) cells were transfected with Fyn or Lyn siRNA and exposed to high glucose and palmitate (HG-Pal). Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were treated with KF-1607, a novel pan-Src kinase inhibitor (SKI) with low toxicity. The effect of KF-1607 was compared to that of losartan, a standard treatment for patients with DKD. Among the SFK family members, the Fyn and Lyn kinases were upregulated under diabetic stress. HG-Pal induced p70S6 kinase and JNK/CHOP signaling and promoted tubular injury. Fyn knockdown but not Lyn knockdown inhibited this detrimental signaling pathway. In addition, diabetic rats treated with KF-1607 showed improved kidney function and decreased ER stress, inflammation, and fibrosis compared with those treated with losartan. Collectively, these findings indicate that Fyn kinase is a specific member of the SFKs implicated in ER stress activation leading to proximal tubular injury in the diabetic milieu and that pan-SKI treatment attenuates kidney injury in diabetic rats. These data highlight Fyn kinase as a viable target for the development of therapeutic agents for DKD.
Postural control through force plate measurements in female AIS patients compared to their able-bodied peers
The present understanding of the mechanisms responsible for postural deficit in adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) is still insufficient. This is important because some authors see one of the causes of this disease in the impaired postural control. Moreover, there is a reciprocal link between the level of postural imbalance and the clinical picture of these people. Therefore, we compared the center-of-pressure (COP) indices of 24 patients with AIS to 48 controls (CON) during four 20-s quiet stance trials with eyes open (EO) or closed (EC) and on firm or foam surface. This included sway amplitude, speed, sample entropy and fractal dimension. AIS had poorer postural steadiness only in the most difficult trial. In the remaining trials, AIS did as well as CON, while presenting a greater COP entropy than CON. Thus, the factor that made both groups perform equally could be the increased sway irregularity in AIS, which is often linked to higher automaticity and lower attention involvement in balance control. After changing the surface from hard to foam, puzzling changes in sway fractality were revealed. The patients decreased the fractal dimension in the sagittal plane identically to the CON in the frontal plane. This may suggest some problems with the perception of body axes in patients and reveals a hitherto unknown cause of their balance deficit.
Key role of Rho GTPases in motor disorders associated with neurodevelopmental pathologies
Growing evidence suggests that Rho GTPases and molecules involved in their signaling pathways play a major role in the development of the central nervous system (CNS). Whole exome sequencing (WES) and de novo examination of mutations, including SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) in genes coding for the molecules of their signaling cascade, has allowed the recent discovery of dominant autosomic mutations and duplication or deletion of candidates in the field of neurodevelopmental diseases (NDD). Epidemiological studies show that the co-occurrence of several of these neurological pathologies may indeed be the rule. The regulators of Rho GTPases have often been considered for cognitive diseases such as intellectual disability (ID) and autism. But, in a remarkable way, mild to severe motor symptoms are now reported in autism and other cognitive NDD. Although a more abundant litterature reports the involvement of Rho GTPases and signaling partners in cognitive development, molecular investigations on their roles in central nervous system (CNS) development or degenerative CNS pathologies also reveal their role in embryonic and perinatal motor wiring through axon guidance and later in synaptic plasticity. Thus, Rho family small GTPases have been revealed to play a key role in brain functions including learning and memory but their precise role in motor development and associated symptoms in NDD has been poorly scoped so far, despite increasing clinical data highlighting the links between cognition and motor development. Indeed, early impairements in fine or gross motor performance is often an associated feature of NDDs, which then impact social communication, cognition, emotion, and behavior. We review here recent insights derived from clinical developmental neurobiology in the field of Rho GTPases and NDD (autism spectrum related disorder (ASD), ID, schizophrenia, hypotonia, spastic paraplegia, bipolar disorder and dyslexia), with a specific focus on genetic alterations affecting Rho GTPases that are involved in motor circuit development.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Approach to non-vigorous infants born through meconium-stained amniotic fluid-differences between randomized and observational studies
Single-cell transcriptional profiling in brain reward structures
Brain reward circuits are frequently disrupted in neuropsychiatric and substance use disorders. For example, substance use disorders are associated with prolonged molecular changes in reward-related regions including the ventral tegmental area (VTA), nucleus accumbens (NAc), prefrontal cortex, hippocampus, and amygdala. However, cellular heterogeneity has impeded progress in understanding the molecular mechanisms contributing to disease. While previous studies identified unique functions for cell types in these regions, they lacked comprehensive information on transcriptional diversity.
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
P-type electrical contacts for two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Digital logic circuits are based on complementary pairs of...
Author Correction: Evaluation of reproductive performances of the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) reared in water recirculation systems and fed different diets
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72151-y, published online 17 September 2020. This Article contained an error in that it included a number for an ethical approval for another study. Under relevant national and European Union regulations, the research described in this paper does not require authorisation from an ethics committee, which was confirmed by the Animal Welfare Committee of the University of Bologna.
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
Retraction Note: Selective Priming of Tumor Blood Vessels by Radiation Therapy Enhances Nanodrug Delivery
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50538-w, published online 01 November 2019. The Authors have retracted this Article. Subsequent to the publication of a Correction [1], a number of errors were found in the archived data underlying FigureÂ 2, including the duplication and mislabelling of images. The Authors therefore no longer have confidence in the reliability of the data presented.
Author Correction: Peer presence increases the prosocial behavior of adolescents by speeding the evaluation of outcomes for others
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10115-0, published online 20 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors, where parameters for every participant varied by on average 1"‰Ã—"‰10"“6. Consequently, numeric results in the original Article were incorrect. As a result, in the Results under the...
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine
You have full access to this article via your institution. The roles of exerkines, factors released from tissues during exercise, in promoting health and longevity were recently addressed in the Review by Chow and colleagues (Chow, L. S. et al. Exerkines in health, resilience and disease. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 18, 273"“289 (2022)1). However, their timely Review did not adequately describe the major and diverse roles of lactate in regulating metabolism and physiology. Here, we highlight important functions of lactate as an exerkine.
Towards an extension of equivalent system mass for human exploration missions on Mars
NASA mission systems proposals are often compared using an equivalent system mass (ESM) framework, wherein all elements of a technology to deliver an effect-its components, operations, and logistics of delivery-are converted to effective masses, which has a known cost scale in space operations. To date, ESM methods and the tools for system comparison largely fail to consider complexities stemming from multiple transit and operations stages, such as would be required to support a crewed mission to Mars, and thus do not account for different mass equivalency factors during each period and the inter-dependencies of the costs across the mission segments. Further, ESM does not account well for the differential reliabilities of the underlying technologies. The uncertainty in the performance of technology should incur an equivalent mass penalty for technology options that might otherwise provide a mass advantage. Here we draw attention to the importance of addressing these limitations and formulate the basis of an extension of ESM that allows for a direct method for analyzing, optimizing, and comparing different mission systems. We outline a preliminary example of applying extended ESM (xESM) through a techno-economic calculation of crop-production technologies as an illustrative case for developing offworld biomanufacturing systems.
Imeglimin exerts favorable effects on pancreatic Î²-cells by improving morphology in mitochondria and increasing the number of insulin granules
Imeglimin is a new anti-diabetic drug commercialized in Japan (TwymeegÂ®) and has been drawing much attention in diabetes research area as well as in clinical practice. In this study, we evaluated the effect of imeglimin on pancreatic Î²-cells. First, single-dose administration of imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion from Î²-cells and decreased blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetic db/db mice. In addition, single-dose administration of imeglimin significantly augmented insulin secretion in response to glucose from islets isolated from non-diabetic db/m mice. Second, during an oral glucose tolerance test 4-week chronic treatment with imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion and ameliorated glycemic control in diabetic db/db mice. Furthermore, the examination with electron microscope image showed that imeglimin exerted favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria and substantially increased the number of insulin granules in type 2 diabetic db/db and KK-Ay mice. Finally, imeglimin reduced the percentage of apoptotic Î²-cell death which was accompanied by reduced expression levels of various genes related to apoptosis and inflammation in Î²-cells. Taken together, imeglimin directly enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose from Î²-cells, increases the number of insulin granules, exerts favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria, and reduces apoptotic Î²-cell death in type 2 diabetic mice, which finally leads to amelioration of glycemic control.
The experiences of UK-based genetic counsellors working in mainstream settings
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Most UK-based genetic counsellors (GCs) work within clinical genetics services; yet there is a small and expanding group of GCs working within other clinical specialties, termed "mainstream" GCs. To our knowledge there have been no projects to date examining the experiences of mainstream GCs working in the UK. The aim of this workforce evaluation was to explore the experiences of mainstream GCs. Online surveys were sent to mainstream GCs to obtain general demographic information and baseline data regarding experiences of working in these roles. Those who completed the surveys were then invited to take part in online focus groups. Data was transcribed and analysed using thematic analysis to draw out major themes that arose from the discussions. Major themes were found to be: "Benefits", "Challenges", "Career Progression" and "Support". Overall, participants expressed enjoyment of their roles and described key benefits of working in a clinical specialty, including autonomous working and developing expertise. Still, career progression was limited in many cases due to issues obtainingÂ professional registration, lack of support, and unclear definition of the mainstream GC role. Findings are brought together as a list of suggestions to support this subset of the profession going forward. We hope these findings could be of utility to both employers and policymakers when advancing the national provision for mainstream genomic services.
Intrinsic magnetism in superconducting infinite-layer nickelates
The discovery of superconductivity in Nd0.8Sr0.2NiO2 (ref. 1) introduced a new family of layered nickelate superconductors that has now been extended to include a range of strontium doping2,3, praseodymium or lanthanum in place of neodymium4,5,6,7, and the five-layer compound Nd6Ni5O12 (ref. 8). A number of studies have indicated that electron correlations are strong in these materials9,10,11,12,13,14,15, a feature that often leads to the emergence of magnetism. Here we report muon spin rotation/relaxation studies of a series of superconducting infinite-layer nickelates. Regardless of the rare earth ion or doping, we observe an intrinsic magnetic ground state arising from local moments on the nickel sublattice. The coexistence of magnetism-which is likely to be antiferromagnetic and short-range ordered-with superconductivity is reminiscent of some iron pnictides16 and heavy fermion compounds17, and qualitatively distinct from the doped cuprates18.
