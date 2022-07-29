Surge homer three times in Thursday win

hutchpost.com
Wind Surge win over NW Arkansas Saturday
Wichita, KS- Edouard Julien’s two home runs and four RBIs led the Wind Surge to an 11-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night as Wichita took the series lead. The Naturals struck first as they forced two first-inning walks and allowed Logan Porter to hit a...
⚾️ 🎥 Hutch Monarchs wrap up pool play at WSU Monday
WICHITA, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs, 1-1 with a +9 point differential finish pool play on Monday afternoon over in Wichita on the campus of Wichita State University Eck Stadium as the battle OKC D-Bat. Hutchinson needs a win to advance into the 8 team double elimination tournament that begins on Thursday. The Lone Star Baseball Club has all but cinched a spot in the bracket as they are 2-0 and defeated the Monarchs on Saturday night in Hutchinson by the score of 6-3. All NBC World Series Tournament games are live streamed on the NBC World Series YouTube.com channel as well as right here on hutchpost.com.
Naturals win over Surge Friday
Wichita, KS- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals outlasted the Wind Surge 3-2 on Friday night behind a strong start on the mound from starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano. The win evened the series at two games apiece. Left-hander Veneziano got the nod on the hill for the Naturals and pitched six innings,...
Tickets now available for Lockett DLS event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets are now available to the first fall semester Dillon Lecture Series event with former NFL player and K-State Wildcat Kevin Lockett. He will be speaking at the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. as the Barbara Peirce Memorial Lecture. Lockett...
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Hutch firefighters heading to Texas
HUTCHISNON, Kan.— Three Hutchinson fire fighters are taking on a mutual aid assignment out of state. Cole Inghram, Justin Williams and Matt Brooks are heading to Texas to aid in the wildfires there. The three will be heading for a positioning assignment and then be assigned to a specific...
Wet weather to close Salt City Splash and Buhler Pool
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Salt City Splash Aquatics Center will close early, July 28, at 3:30 p.m. This is due to low attendance and cooler temperatures. Salt City Splash will remain closed Friday, July 29, due to forecasted rain and cooler temperatures. Buhler Pool will close early, July 28, at...
Emancipation Day events coming up Aug. 5 to 7
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For 133 years, Hutchinson has been celebrating Emancipation Proclamation Day the first weekend in August. There is a full weekend of events scheduled. 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 3-Point Shoot-Out on Washington Street between Ave A and B. (Registration is $5 and begins at 5:00...
Tag system down as of noon Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz tells Hutch Post that the Tag Department cannot do any title work on Friday, July 29. The system is down and they have no idea when it will be fixed. Anyone who signed in earlier Friday will be still be in...
Talk20 Hutch tonight at library
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next edition of Talk20 Hutch is tonight, July 29 at the Hutchinson Public Library. Talk20 Hutch is an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in the community to learn, listen, and engage with one another over common topics. Ten Reno...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Amtrak is getting back to normal, as it celebrates ADA renovations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local leaders in Hutchinson and Amtrak officials celebrated the completion of a $3 million improvement of the Hutchinson train station with a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon. Marc Magliari with Amtrak said ridership has recovered well since the Southwest Chief got back to seven day a week service.
Suspect in Kansas hit-and-run captured
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30p.m. Saturday, police in Wichita arrested 25-year old Hunter Lee Gilbert on a warrant out of Manhattan, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. The warrant is in connection to a January...
MKCU holding school supply drive
BUHLER, Kan. — MidKansas Credit Union in Buhler is holding their 44th Annual school supply drive through August 27 for Buhler USD 313 students. Items collected in Buhler will be distributed in USD 313. If you have questions, call Sharon at MidKansas Credit Union at (620) 543-2662.
Kansas man faces trial for alleged actions in Jan. 6 riot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man accused of assaulting a federal officer during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will go to trial on several felony and misdemeanor charges, a federal judge has ruled. A federal judge this week set a Nov. 28 trial date for Michael Eckerman,...
Newton man hospitalized after semi overturns
OSAGE COUNTY —A Newton man was injured in an accident just before 3 p.m. Thursday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal of Newton, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Williamsburg, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and traveled into the center median.
Amtrak to celebrate Hutchinson train station renovations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local leaders in Hutchinson and Amtrak officials will celebrate the completion of a $3 million improvement of the Hutchinson train station with a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon. Amtrak recently completed the renovation which includes a raised platform allowing for easier boarding, new lighting which was not...
Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas law allowing deadly force against an attacker doesn't protect people from prosecution if a bystander is injured, the state's highest court declared Friday. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in the case of a Wichita police officer whose shots at a charging dog wounded...
Active shooter training at Hutchinson High School
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police, Reno County EMS and other emergency agencies all gathered to do active shooter training at Hutchinson High School. The exercise has been going on throughout the week. The police department goes through active shooter training at the schools each summer and rotates among the...
