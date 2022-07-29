How to Get Rid of Bruises Faster

www.activebeat.com
Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert
Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between kidney pain and back pain
The kidneys remove waste products and excess fluid from the bloodstream. These two organs sit on either side of the body just below the rib cage. The kidneys rest against the back muscles, which can make it difficult to tell the difference between kidney pain and back pain. When trying...
verywellhealth.com
Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
Medical News Today
Some of the top medications for muscle pain
Sore and aching muscles are common. They can occur from injury, overexertion, or an underlying illness. While muscle aches typically resolve on their own, people can take medications to help reduce symptoms. Muscle aches, also known as myalgia, can occur in any part of the body that has muscles. Discomfort...
Thrombosis Versus Embolism: What's The Difference Between These Types Of Blood Clots?
Blood clots form when blood cells, proteins, and clot-inducing platelets stick together to form a jelly-like clump (via MedlinePlus). Not all blood clots are harmful. Clots that form in wounds to prevent excess blood loss are beneficial. However, clots that start without good reason are often referred to as either thrombosis or embolism, and together, they affect around 900,000 Americans each year. What's the difference between thrombosis and embolism blood clots?
Medical News Today
What to know about GERD and tinnitus
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may cause gastric enzymes to affect the middle ear. The resulting problems in the ear may lead to tinnitus. GERD is a condition that can cause the stomach’s contents to flow back up into the food pipe, called the esophagus. In some cases, this regurgitation can cause middle ear problems.
MedicalXpress
Q&A: How to treat painful bladder syndrome
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am a 45-year-old woman with urinary challenges, including feeling the frequent urge to empty my bladder. My primary doctor said I might have interstitial cystitis and suggested I see a urogynecologist. Could you explain this condition? What are my treatment options, and will I recover?. ANSWER:...
This Is When You Should Worry About Headaches
As common as headaches and headache disorders are — with an estimated 98% of all headaches considered primary — secondary headaches can be life-threatening.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?
Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
MedicalXpress
What you can do to manage symptoms of multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic neurological disease of the brain and spinal cord, is the most common neurologic disease occurring in young people. In fact, this disease impacts approximately a quarter of a million Americans. The cause of MS is unknown. However, experts do know that something triggers the immune...
Medical News Today
What to know about cholesterolosis of the gallbladder
Several conditions can affect the gallbladder, one of which is cholesterolosis. This condition involves an accumulation of cholesterol in the gallbladder, forming polyps. Cholesterolosis does not usually cause symptoms. However, sometimes people can experience problems such as inflammation and pain. If symptoms are unmanageable, treatment for this condition typically involves surgery to remove the gallbladder.
Medical News Today
What to know about COVID-19 and eczema
COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Some people with eczema may find that developing COVID-19 aggravates their symptoms. COVID-19 is highly contagious and can present in different ways. It sometimes occurs with mild or no symptoms, while some people experience severe symptoms and complications that can lead to hospitalization or death.
verywellhealth.com
Hormonal Acne: What You Should Know
Acne is a skin condition that affects approximately 650 million people worldwide. Hormonal acne develops due to changing hormones. It occurs in males and females during puberty and is more common in males during adolescence. In adulthood, it is more common in women. This article reviews hormonal acne causes, symptoms,...
Medical News Today
Recognizing the signs of rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation, swelling, and pain in a person’s joints. The condition is chronic and progressive and can be disabling. Symptoms develop over time, with early signs including fatigue, joint tenderness, and pain. According to the Arthritis Foundation, 1.5 million people in...
