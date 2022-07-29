ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Update: Industrial Park Project Picks Up Speed With New Tenant, Contractor

posted
WilmingtonBiz
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wilmingtonbiz.com

WilmingtonBiz

On Vacant N. Fourth Property, Developer Proposes 94 Apartments, Restaurant

Vacant property on North Fourth Street in Wilmington could one day hold apartments and a 60-seat restaurant in a development referred to as "The Helm" on site plans. Bush Watson, a real estate investment and development firm based in Portland, Maine, plans to build the apartments and indoor-outdoor restaurant, with parking underneath, at 1010 N. Fourth St.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington public parking rates to increase on August 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The parking fee increases described in the latest 2022-2023 City of Wilmington budget will take effect this Monday, August 1. At the 2nd Street and Market Street parking decks, the 90 minutes of free parking will now be 30 minutes of free parking, then $1 hourly up to four hours. At five hours the cost will increase from $5 to $6 and for 5-12 hours the cost will increase from $8 to $9. The nightly parking fee for Thursday to Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. will increase from a $5 to $7.
WILMINGTON, NC
Axios

Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs

The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pacon teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Shallotte

Shallotte, NC (WWAY)– A national company which has a local location in Brunswick County teamed up with Habitat for Humanity over the weekend to give back to the community. Pacon worked with Habitat For Humanity on Saturday to build a home in Shallotte for people in need. Pacon is...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shallotte mayor among 4 NC mayors urging Walmart to install solar panels to reduce carbon emissions

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Four North Carolina mayors have joined a national letter calling for Walmart to adopt rooftop solar, including Shallotte Mayor Walter Eccard. According to a press release, switching power sources from fossil fuels to renewable energy, including solar, will limit the carbon emissions that cause climate change, citing that big box stores have the roof space to generate solar power.
SHALLOTTE, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County commissioners will again consider development on Cape Fear River's western bank

Next month, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will revisit developing the western bank of the Cape Fear River. Commissioners will consider changing land-use rules for development across the water from downtown Wilmington. Much of that debate has centered around Battleship Point, a proposed development just north of the Battleship North Carolina, which would include three 240-foot buildings.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

In Local Visit, SBA Regional Administrator Touts Agency's Programs

U.S. Small Business Administration Southeast Regional Administrator Allen Thomas (pictured below) paid a visit to Wilmington earlier this week, meeting with small business partners and touting SBA programs that can – and have – helped companies survive both natural disasters and the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

US Cellular restores 911 services after outage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County dispatch representative says that 911 services are once again available for US Cellular users in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties as of this morning, July 29. On July 28, US Cellular reported a complete 911 outage in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

I-40 lane closure to begin Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting 7 a.m. on July 30, a lane of the I-40 West bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River will close, per NC Department of Transportation report. The closure will occur near Exit 414. According to NCDOT, the lane closure is necessary to safely allow crews...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

DOT: 211 widening will see a few bumps in the road

The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation during its annual awards breakfast held July 21 at The Brunswick Center at Southport. DOT engineers Chad Kimes and Anthony Law, who served as the event speakers, updated chamber members and guests on area projects...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Aldermen set special August 3 meeting on Indigo project

The City of Southport will hold a special town hall meeting focused on the Indigo Plantation Phase 2 Project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, at the Southport Community Building located at 223 E. Bay St. This event is not the official public hearing regarding Indigo Phase 2, but it...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WRAL News

West Nile virus identified in NC resident

West Nile virus has been identified in a New Hanover County resident. Lab results that came back on Wednesday confirmed the person had the virus. “This virus is not common in our area but can be present in some animals and is sometimes transferred to humans by a mosquito. This individual has not recently traveled outside of New Hanover County and therefore it is likely they contracted the virus locally,” Public Health Director, David Howard, said. “This single case is not cause for alarm, and, at this time, we consider risk to be low to our community. But we want everyone to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding and avoiding mosquito bites, which lowers the risk for everyone.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Family and crews continue search for missing swimmer along coast

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are still searching for a missing swimmer on the north end of North Topsail Beach. WITN has been contacted by the swimmer’s family and identified as a 24-year-old man visiting Onslow County for the first time from the Dallas Fort Worth area. The man’s father has asked us not share the man’s name, as they have not yet contacted all relatives.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Brunswick County house

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in Brunswick County responded to a fire at an abandoned house located near Blackwell A.M.E. Zion Church at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Per fire crews on the scene, nobody was injured by the fire, and the fire has been extinguished as of 5 a.m. We don’t have any word yet on what caused the fire.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

The Wilma Daniels Gallery at Cape Fear Community College is presenting Eden Village: A Collective Exhibition through September 2nd

The Wilma Daniels Gallery at Cape Fear Community College is presenting Eden Village: A Collective Exhibition through September 2nd. The show features artwork by several CFCC artists, including Ben Billingsley, Geoff Calabrese, Jennifer Mace, and Sharon Wozniak-Spencer. Wozniak-Spencer teaches at CFCC part-time and says she and her fellow artists are donating 18 pieces of art among them to be auctioned off. 100% of the proceeds from these pieces will go back to Eden Village of Wilmington, a 31-unit tiny home community specially designed to provide permanent homes for the chronically homeless.
WILMINGTON, NC

