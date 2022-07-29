ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions

 2 days ago
FanSided

Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)

The internet is convinced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals struck a deal on a Juan Soto trade on live television. When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, fans are always on “prospects getting pulled from games alert” and “hug watch” between players in a dugout. So it is no hock that the internet feels that a huge trade is on the horizon due to a simple handshake shown on camera.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis looking for pitching depth

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to acquire big name talent at the deadline, but reports say they would also like to acquire pitching depth. The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to improve there roster by any means necessary for the stretch run, and that includes making a move to improve the depth of their pitching staff.
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Gorman, Nootbaar homer as Cards beat Nats 6-2; Soto 1 for 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night. Washington's Juan Soto went 1 for 4 in what could be his final homestand with Tuesday's trade deadline looming. The Nationals were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
WASHINGTON, DC

