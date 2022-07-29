Brandon Woodruff, Brewers bring hot streaks to Boston

MLB Pipeline thinks it’s likely Tucker Davidson is moved if a trade is made, and I tend to agree with them:. Braves: Tucker Davidson, LHP ( No. 5) Sure, the Braves’ system is thinned out, especially after the Matt Olson deal, but that’s never stopped them, and they still have some pitching depth to deal from. Davidson has shown he has the stuff from the left side to compete in the big leagues and a rebuilding team could give him a longer audition in a rotation or a bullpen role.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO