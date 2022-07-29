Texas drought conditions considered Extreme to Exceptional in two-thirds of state

The drought in two-thirds of Texas is now rated either Extreme or Exceptional, the highest on the US Drought Monitor scale.

The US Drought Monitor issued its latest update last night based on data collected on Tuesday. Those numbers show Tarrant and Dallas county conditions are Extreme.

In Collin and Denton counties, the drought is considered Severe.

But to the south and southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, conditions are Exceptional.

That includes Somervell County where the Chalk Mountain Fire is now in its 11th day. It is now considered 67% contained and has burned over 6,700 acres.

