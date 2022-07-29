ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas drought conditions considered Extreme to Exceptional in two-thirds of state

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2lss_0gxP44Ux00

The drought in two-thirds of Texas is now rated either Extreme or Exceptional, the highest on the US Drought Monitor scale.

The US Drought Monitor issued its latest update last night based on data collected on Tuesday. Those numbers show Tarrant and Dallas county conditions are Extreme.

In Collin and Denton counties, the drought is considered Severe.

But to the south and southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, conditions are Exceptional.

That includes Somervell County where the Chalk Mountain Fire is now in its 11th day. It is now considered 67% contained and has burned over 6,700 acres.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
County
Collin County, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
County
Denton County, TX
County
Somervell County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#The Us Drought Monitor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy