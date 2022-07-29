ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot, humid, and rainy today

Today will be another summer-time hot and rainy day.

“The last several days of July remain normal. We'll continue to dodge popup t-storms mainly in the late morning/afternoon hours. Temperatures will approach 90 degrees each afternoon through the weekend,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

FRIDAY: 50% showers and storms. Few heavy. Hot and steamy. High: 91. Winds: SW 5-10.

SATURDAY: 40% showers and storms. Few heavy. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 91.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

MONDAY: 50% showers and storms. Few heavy. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 78. High: 91.

TUESDAY: 40% showers and storms. Few heavy. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY: 60% showers and storms. Few heavy. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 90.

THURSDAY: 50% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 90.

