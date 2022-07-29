www.motorbiscuit.com
4 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Toyota Highlander, Not a RAV4
Take a look at these four key reasons for SUV shoppers to purchase a 2023 Toyota Highlander instead of a 2023 Toyota RAV4. The post 4 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Toyota Highlander, Not a RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest 2022 Toyota Highlander With a Hybrid
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the most popular midsize three-row SUVs available. As a result, buyers want it with the best fuel economy possible. Thanks to the available hybrid powertrain, owners can get much more bang for their buck with every gallon of gasoline. Buying a Highlander Hybrid costs a little more than a standard model. Here’s how to get the cheapest 2022 Toyota Highlander with a hybrid.
What’s the Difference Between a 2022 Toyota RAV4 and Highlander?
Are you shopping for a new Toyota SUV? Two of the most popular options are the 2022 Toyota RAV4 and the 2022 Toyota Highlander. Although the two models have some similarities, there are also a lot of differences. Moreover, whether you’re interested in a RAV4 or a Highlander, you should know what’s better about each one. Especially regarding price, features, engines, and size. What’s the difference between a 2022 Toyota RAV4 and Highlander?
4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid, Not a 2022 Toyota RAV Hybrid, per Consumer Reports
Hybrid SUVs are more appealing among drivers today due to the fuel economy ratings you can get with them. Two of the best on the market are the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Honda CR-V Hybrid, both of which are excellent picks. However, out of the two models, you might want to choose the Honda SUV. Here are four reasons why the CR-V is the better option to pick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Sports Car Comes With a Fuel Economy Over 30 Mpg
Sports cars often have big engines and impressive performance figures to ensure a thrilling ride and exciting acceleration. Because of this, they use a lot of fuel, making the vehicles not exactly known for their superior fuel economy ratings. However, there are a few outliers, like the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, the only sports car on the market with a fuel economy of 30 mpg or higher.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost?
The new 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 is a great sports sedan option. However, how much does a fully loaded one cost? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Avalon Hybrid Is the Cheapest Full-Size Car to Own
If you’re a car shopper looking for a full-size car with seating for five and space to spare, you’ve got options. However, if you want one of the cheapest full-size cars to own and want to save money at the pumps, you’ve only got one real option: the Toyota Avalon Hybrid. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid has a cheaper cost to own than the Chrysler 300 and the Volkswagen Arteon.
Skip the 2022 Lexus RX and Buy the Cheaper Toyota Version?
Lexus sells more 2002 Lexus RXs than any other SUV. But it’s built on the same platform as the Toyota Highlander. Is it worth the extra dough for a 2022 RX when a Highlander has many of the same features, especially in Platinum trim? In a Lexus RX vs. Highlander showdown, the Highlander is cheaper, but is that all?
The Best Compact SUVs With Standard Active Safety Systems Under $35,000
The best compact SUVs with standard active safety systems under $35,000 include the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, and more. The post The Best Compact SUVs With Standard Active Safety Systems Under $35,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 3 Best Full-Size Trucks Are All Ford F-150s, According to Kelley Blue Book
Kelley Blue Book says the best full-size trucks are the 2022 Ford F-150 Regular Cab, Super Cab, and the SuperCrew Cab. Ram cam in fifth place. The post The 3 Best Full-Size Trucks Are All Ford F-150s, According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One Brand Dominates KBBs List of the Best SUVs
Only one brand has two vehicles in two top spots on KBB's lists of the best SUVs. What brand is it, and why is it Kia? The post One Brand Dominates KBBs List of the Best SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Midsize SUVs Under $35,000 With Safety Features You Need
The best midsize SUVs under $35,000 include the 2022 Mazda CX-9, the Kia Telluride, and the Hyundai Palisade SUVs. All of these have BSW, AEB, and FCW. The post The Best Midsize SUVs Under $35,000 With Safety Features You Need appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does Air Conditioning Affect Your EV’s Range?
Summertime is tough for EV owners. Range and air conditioning don't mix. The post Does Air Conditioning Affect Your EV’s Range? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Don’t Get Stranded, Avoid These 5 Used Pickup Trucks
Are you ready to buy a truck? Here are a few used pickup trucks you need to avoid at all costs. The post Don’t Get Stranded, Avoid These 5 Used Pickup Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a small SUV with excellent fuel economy. But that's not all it has going for it. The post The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Mada CX-9, not the 2022 Honda Passport
The Honda Passport has earned its place among the best midsize SUVs. Mazda’s SUVs have had an incredible last few years. Several Mazda SUV models rank among the best in their respective segments according to multiple automotive publications. The 2022 Mazda CX-9 could be a better buy than the 2022 Honda Passport for many drivers.
Only 2 Non-EV Three-Row SUVs Average Over 30 MPG
With the high prices of gas, it can be extremely difficult to find a three-row SUV that offers the seating you need and decent fuel mileage. Many of these large SUVs are built on truck frames and use the same powertrains. This means you’re stuck with truck-like fuel mileage numbers in most of these vehicles. Thankfully, two three-row SUVs deliver more than 30 mpg combined without the need to plug them in.
