Quay County, NM

Heavy rain likely to drench northern Texas/Oklahoma panhandles

By Corbin Voges
abc7amarillo.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc7amarillo.com

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Clovis woman

CLOVIS, N.M, (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Clovis Police Department, the New Mexico State Police has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory for Samantha Mount of Clovis, New Mexico Sunday. Officials stated that Samantha Mount, a 58-year-old-female, is 5’06”,160 lbs with short pink hair. She was last seen on approximately July […]
CLOVIS, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Commissioners declare 'fire danger emergency' in Curry County

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Commissioners declared a "fire danger emergency" in Curry County. Due to the exceptional drought conditions, a burn ban is in place. The ban "prohibits any person from having, causing, starting, igniting and/or using an open flame outside of a building, structure, automobile and other enclosed areas throughout the unincorporated portions of Curry County."
CURRY COUNTY, NM
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Clovis, NM USA

It was meant to be. Placed my mom in the Retirement Ranch today and found this upon arrival. I am here from Mississippi , spending time with my mom, while getting her set up.
CLOVIS, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Horrific’ suspect dragged PD K9 several hundred yards in chase, officials said

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office: Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on 7/20/2022, Efrain Moreno, age 26, of Clovis, was convicted of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis teen shot in legs following foot chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, Clovis police arrested a suspect connected to a shooting near an area convenience store that left a teen injured. They say it happened around 4:30 p.m. near the old T-Mart on west 21st Street at Hilltop Plaza. Surveillance showed three teens chasing a fourth when he pulled out a gun […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman takes plea deal in grandfather’s murder

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Candy Jo Webb, the woman accused of killing her grandfather and pretending he was still alive, has taken a plea deal. She pled guilty to second-degree murder and other charges after investigators say she used prescription drugs to kill A.J. Harden in Fort Sumner in October 2020. She then hid his body in […]
FORT SUMNER, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man sentenced for fleeing police, injuring police dog

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Efrain Moreno, 26, has been sentenced to five years in prison for leading police on a chase and dragging a police K9 behind a car. They say in December 2020, Moreno fled from police in an SUV. Officers say during the pursuit he pointed a laser and a pellet gun at officers. They […]
CLOVIS, NM

