Heavy rain likely to drench northern Texas/Oklahoma panhandles

Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Clovis woman
CLOVIS, N.M, (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Clovis Police Department, the New Mexico State Police has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory for Samantha Mount of Clovis, New Mexico Sunday. Officials stated that Samantha Mount, a 58-year-old-female, is 5’06”,160 lbs with short pink hair. She was last seen on approximately July […]
Commissioners declare 'fire danger emergency' in Curry County
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Commissioners declared a "fire danger emergency" in Curry County. Due to the exceptional drought conditions, a burn ban is in place. The ban "prohibits any person from having, causing, starting, igniting and/or using an open flame outside of a building, structure, automobile and other enclosed areas throughout the unincorporated portions of Curry County."
Clovis, NM USA
It was meant to be. Placed my mom in the Retirement Ranch today and found this upon arrival. I am here from Mississippi , spending time with my mom, while getting her set up.
‘Horrific’ suspect dragged PD K9 several hundred yards in chase, officials said
CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office: Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on 7/20/2022, Efrain Moreno, age 26, of Clovis, was convicted of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law […]
Clovis teen shot in legs following foot chase
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, Clovis police arrested a suspect connected to a shooting near an area convenience store that left a teen injured. They say it happened around 4:30 p.m. near the old T-Mart on west 21st Street at Hilltop Plaza. Surveillance showed three teens chasing a fourth when he pulled out a gun […]
New Mexico woman takes plea deal in grandfather’s murder
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Candy Jo Webb, the woman accused of killing her grandfather and pretending he was still alive, has taken a plea deal. She pled guilty to second-degree murder and other charges after investigators say she used prescription drugs to kill A.J. Harden in Fort Sumner in October 2020. She then hid his body in […]
Teen hurt, taken to Lubbock after Clovis shooting
CLOVIS N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department: On July 26, 2022, at 4:39 p.m. Clovis Police Officers responded to the area of T-Mart, 320 W. 21st St., located at Hilltop Plaza in reference to shots being fired. While enroute, officers were also directed to 1908 W. […]
Clovis man sentenced for fleeing police, injuring police dog
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Efrain Moreno, 26, has been sentenced to five years in prison for leading police on a chase and dragging a police K9 behind a car. They say in December 2020, Moreno fled from police in an SUV. Officers say during the pursuit he pointed a laser and a pellet gun at officers. They […]
