Heavy rain likely to drench northern Texas/Oklahoma panhandles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Candy Jo Webb, the woman accused of killing her grandfather and pretending he was still alive, has taken a plea deal. She pled guilty to second-degree murder and other charges after investigators say she used prescription drugs to kill A.J. Harden in Fort Sumner in October 2020. She then hid his body in […]

FORT SUMNER, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO