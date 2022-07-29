The Hotel Hot List: Four Places to Stay Right Now

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Driving through the lush green cliffside and admiring the vibrant blue coastline, we were excited to find ourselves on the stunning Samana Peninsula. Set away from the crowded tourist hubs of the Dominican Republic, Samana felt like a breath of fresh air. Sublime Samana, part of the Small Luxury Hotels Collection, is a stylish and inviting boutique property perfect for those looking for stunning scenery, a tranquil ambiance, five star facilities, and an unforgettable stretch of sand. Set on an idyllic beach fringed with clusters of swaying palm trees, pristine fine sand, and vibrant clear waters, we felt as if we had stepped onto the shores of paradise. The hotel boasts one of the most beautiful private beaches we’ve visited with a postcard worthy surrounding.

1 DAY AGO