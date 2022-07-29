ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Hotel Hot List: Four Places to Stay Right Now

By Jake Emen
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FodorsTravel

13 Places Where You Can Take a 5-Day Trip for Under $500

From Louisiana to Thailand, your buck can take you further than you think. Are you dreaming of a desert getaway in the Lost City of Petra? Or a foodie-focused frolic through Vancouver? There’s good news for travelers looking to save: these 13 destinations can be experienced with only $500 in your pocket (not including the airfare) for five days. You don’t have to travel alone either. Priced for two travelers and packed full of free immersive travel experiences, budget-friendly tours, and incredible food—you’ll forget these are “budget-friendly” vacations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Robb Report

This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best Hotels in Vienna

Located on the banks of the scenic Danube River, with imposing imperial palaces, opulent opera houses and theaters, and stately museums, Vienna offers travelers a step back in time. But the Austrian capital is also an of-the-moment destination — with bustling nightlife and world-class dining. At the city's luxury hotels, Vienna's past and present intertwine: tradition meets modernity at hotels housed in historic buildings and brand-new properties created with innovation and sustainability in mind.
TRAVEL
purewow.com

The 10 Best Places to Stay in Puerto Rico

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We love a Caribbean getaway, especially one that takes the stress out of travel and gets us into full-on vacation...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hotels#A La Carte#Art#Ocean Point Maho Beach#Sonesta Ocean Point#Dutch#Sint Maarten
The Independent

Best luxury hotels in Scotland 2022: Where to stay for style and romance

Ditch the stereotypes of deep-fried everything and tartan twee because Scotland has elevated its visitor offerings over recent years. A growing number of Michelin-starred restaurants leave foodies salivating, and Harris Tweed has become the go-to fabric for every upmarket establishment wanting to tastefully incorporate its Scottish heritage. Previously private castles and country estates have undergone a hospitality makeover, with a select few joining more recent offbeat accommodation additions in a prestigious portfolio of the most desirable places to stay. Scotland’s most luxurious hotels are as diverse as the scenery and every bit as majestic.The best luxury hotels in Scotland are:...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

You could live on this Irish island rent-free for a year

Are you sick of your damp flat and irritating job? Ready to properly, properly get away from it all? Well, the Irish island of Inis Meáin is looking for someone who wants to do just that. If the heatwave kind of stressed you out – and we don’t blame...
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best Resorts in India

Whether you've visited once or dozens of times, there's always something new to uncover on a visit to India. Still, it's hard not to appreciate the classics — the cultural landmarks, dynamic cities, majestic landscapes, and, of course, the iconic hotels. The best resorts in India, in the eyes of Travel + Leisure readers, are storied properties that deliver over-the-top luxury around every corner.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Madrid, Spain
CNBC

From Bali to Bermuda: 6 tropical destinations that make it easy to live and work remotely

The concept of working remotely isn't new. But it really took the world by storm at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was no other choice. And it looks like this new normal isn't going anywhere. In fact, many "digital nomads" can do their jobs from anywhere — and they take advantage. These workers have no set business location and earn their livings by working remotely from anywhere in the world.
TRAVEL
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences, Dominican Republic

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Driving through the lush green cliffside and admiring the vibrant blue coastline, we were excited to find ourselves on the stunning Samana Peninsula. Set away from the crowded tourist hubs of the Dominican Republic, Samana felt like a breath of fresh air. Sublime Samana, part of the Small Luxury Hotels Collection, is a stylish and inviting boutique property perfect for those looking for stunning scenery, a tranquil ambiance, five star facilities, and an unforgettable stretch of sand. Set on an idyllic beach fringed with clusters of swaying palm trees, pristine fine sand, and vibrant clear waters, we felt as if we had stepped onto the shores of paradise. The hotel boasts one of the most beautiful private beaches we’ve visited with a postcard worthy surrounding.
Variety

Jay Chou Ventures Into NFTs and the Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. Like many major stars today, music-actor-artist Jay Chou is experimenting with turning his brand value into non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The experience to date has had mixed results. In June, he joined forces with Lionel Messi, Neymar and other players at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), France’s leading soccer team, to launch a metaverse art project that came complete with NFTs. PSG expects the relationship with Mandopop icon will broaden its reach in Asia. Chou likewise is keen to expand his reach in Europe and could soon announce a concert at Parc des Princes, PSG’s stadium, marking...
CELEBRITIES
ceoworld.biz

Bali and the “Wanna Be” Digital Nomad

There is nothing like escaping the winter of Melbourne, Australia, for the warmth and relaxation of Bali. The beaches, the rice terraces, the mountains, the beautifully kind people, the food, the vibe – there are so many reasons to make Bali your next holiday destination. But, what if you want more than a holiday?
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy