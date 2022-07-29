NY-10 hopefuls’ pandemic retreats

Mike Pence’s slow, steady buildup toward a potential 2024 presidential bid is continuing with a trip to Iowa next month. The former vice president, who has already visited the early nominating state three times since leaving office, will make a two-day swing through Iowa on Aug. 19-20, according to a Pence aide familiar with the planning. Scheduled stops will include a fundraising luncheon with GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is running for reelection this year, and a visit to the Iowa State Fair with Grassley and other officials. Pence will attend a house party in West Des Moines hosted by the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.

