ATHLETES UNLIMITED REACHES $1 MILLION GIVEN THROUGH “ATHLETE CAUSES” PROGRAM

There is less than a month remaining before the first official practices for the fall high school sports seasons begin. Football players in the greater Rochester region and all around the New York State Public High School Athletic Association can begin the practices that count Aug. 20, a Saturday. The field hockey, cross country, soccer, volleyball, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis, girls golf and gymnastics and competitive cheerleading preseasons begin Aug. 22.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO