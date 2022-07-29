ATHLETES UNLIMITED REACHES $1 MILLION GIVEN THROUGH “ATHLETE CAUSES” PROGRAM

okwnews.com
Leanne Wong wins U.S. Classic ahead of gymnastics nationals
Leanne Wong earned her biggest all-around gymnastics title in three years, becoming the first woman in history to follow an NCAA season by winning the U.S. Classic, a tune-up for the national championships. Wong, who won the world all-around silver medal last October after serving as an Olympic alternate, won...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: A look at CCHS athletic awards, senior citizens meal program
Spring athletic awards have been reported for Cesar E. Chavez High School. Thanks to Mattheew Grijalva, new assistant principal/athletic director, for running down the information for me. In varsity baseball, most valuable player was Jacob Jiles. The Coaches Award went to Noe Montemayor and the Titan Award to Manny Carrillo.
HS basketball: SIA girls’ varsity coach Alison Ryan steps down to accept PSAL boys’ position at the JV level
Staten Island Academy girls’ basketball coach Alison Ryan stepped down from her post to accept the boys’ junior varsity hoops job at Port Richmond, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Ryan, a former 1,000-point scorer and Advance All-Star power forward at Notre Dame Academy, spent the last four seasons guiding...
It's transfer season in high school sports and there is good news for girls wrestling
There is less than a month remaining before the first official practices for the fall high school sports seasons begin. Football players in the greater Rochester region and all around the New York State Public High School Athletic Association can begin the practices that count Aug. 20, a Saturday. The field hockey, cross country, soccer, volleyball, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis, girls golf and gymnastics and competitive cheerleading preseasons begin Aug. 22.
