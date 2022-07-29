ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels glad to have David Fletcher back vs. Rangers

ketk.com
 2 days ago
www.ketk.com

numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt will catch for right-hander Adam Oller on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Chad Pinder returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 6.0 FanDuel points...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nick Solak handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday

Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak is batting eighth in Friday's lineup agains the Los Angeles Angels. Solak will take over designated hitting duties after Adolis Garcia was shifted to right field and Kole Calhoun was benched. numberFire's models project Solak to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Josh H. Smith sitting Sunday for Rangers

Texas Rangers infielder Josh H. Smith is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Smith is being replaced at third base by Ezequiel Duran versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. In 134 plate appearances this season, Smith has a .225 batting average with a...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2

SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Velazquez takes over shortstop position for Angels on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Velazquez will start at shortstop after David Fletcher was rested on Saturday night. In a matchup against right-hander Glenn Otto, our models project Velazquez to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ANAHEIM, CA

