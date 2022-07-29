Angels glad to have David Fletcher back vs. Rangers

www.ketk.com
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt will catch for right-hander Adam Oller on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Chad Pinder returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 6.0 FanDuel points...
Report: Rangers Were In 'Mix' For Reds Starter
Texas was looking at acquiring the pitcher that ended up in Seattle in a deal that may have been too rich for the Rangers.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Angels Superstar Shohei Ohtani
The Dodgers have reportedly tried to make contact with the Angels about two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
Dodgers News: Dustin May Dazzles In His Second Rehab Start in Triple-A
The Dodgers pitching staff has been one of the best in the bigs and the scary part is, they’re missing a pair of key starters. Opening Day starter Walker Buehler has been on the shelf with a forearm injury and isn’t expected to be back until the stretch run. Fellow flame-thrower Dustin May however, is considerably closer to returning to the mound for the Dodgers.
numberfire.com
Nick Solak handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday
Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak is batting eighth in Friday's lineup agains the Los Angeles Angels. Solak will take over designated hitting duties after Adolis Garcia was shifted to right field and Kole Calhoun was benched. numberFire's models project Solak to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Josh H. Smith sitting Sunday for Rangers
Texas Rangers infielder Josh H. Smith is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Smith is being replaced at third base by Ezequiel Duran versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. In 134 plate appearances this season, Smith has a .225 batting average with a...
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
Watch: Rangers Prospect Hits Inside Park Home Run
Texas' No. 7 prospect is closing in on his second straight season with 20 home runs in the minors.
Pregame Notes: Rangers End Series With Angels
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim
numberfire.com
Andrew Velazquez takes over shortstop position for Angels on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Velazquez will start at shortstop after David Fletcher was rested on Saturday night. In a matchup against right-hander Glenn Otto, our models project Velazquez to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Rangers History Today: Big Day For Three Texas Legends
July 30 is a momentous day in Texas Rangers history, as three of the franchise's most beloved players hit career milestones or joined a Hall of Fame.
