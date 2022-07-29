Ranking the Best Fits For Juan Soto Amid Trade Rumors

bleacherreport.com
Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto has been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently revealed the alleged final suitors for the 23-year-old phenom. Nightengale listed the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers as the “final 4” teams with “aggressive offers entering […] The post Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto rumors: If the Yankees fail, here’s how they’ll blow it
As the Juan Soto rumors ramp up, if the Yankees fail to acquire the outfielder from the Nationals, it’ll be because they failed to do this. The Washington Nationals have made All-Star outfielder Juan Soto available in a trade. With the deadline just about 48 hours away, there’ve been plenty of teams that have “checked in”, but no team has emerged as the true frontrunner for Soto’s services.
Juan Soto rumors: This trade package makes most sense for the Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Washington Nationals are seemingly the only three teams that are still in for the Juan Soto sweepstakes. One of the trade packages is better than the others. It seems increasingly likely that the Washington Nationals will trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s trade...
Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nationals to toss last second offer to Juan Soto amid trade rumors
MLB insider Hector Gomez reported that the Washington Nationals are prepared to make one final extension offer to superstar Juan Soto. Soto has been the subject of numerous trade rumors and is expected to be traded prior to the 2022 MLB trade deadline. However, based on Gomez’ report, there is a possibility he remains with […] The post Nationals to toss last second offer to Juan Soto amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed
Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why Dodgers are best MLB trade deadline fit for Juan Soto
The Los Angeles Dodgers are always in the thick of things among the best teams in the MLB. Since there is no salary cap in the league, big market organizations like the Dodgers can spend millions of dollars to bolster their roster. Signing Freddie Freeman for $162 million in the offseason was the prime example […] The post 3 reasons why Dodgers are best MLB trade deadline fit for Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Juan Soto be traded? MLB reporters beginning to hedge against that.
Will Juan Soto be traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline or will he stay in Washington? That’s the $440 million question consuming national baseball reporters, and they may be hedging against that now.
Bleacher Report
Buy, Sell or Stand Pat for Every MLB Team at the 2022 Trade Deadline
As it's now just days away, every team in Major League Baseball should know what its plan is for the Aug. 2 trade deadline. If it was us, here's what we'd do if we were in charge of all 30 clubs. We've kept things simple by sorting clubs into one...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: 4 Teams Left in Hunt for Star; Padres, Cardinals Lead
The Juan Soto sweepstakes is down to just four teams, according to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports, who noted the process is "moving along at a rapid pace." The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be the front-runners for the Washington Nationals star, Bowden added. However, he noted that is "subject to change as any of the four teams still in the mix could improve their offers at any moment."
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Passes Babe Ruth for Most HRs By Yankees Player Before August
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge passed Babe Ruth for the most home runs before August in franchise history when he smacked his 42nd of the year—and 200th all-time—Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Can't stop. Won't stop. <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJudge44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJudge44</a> 🧑⚖️ <a href="https://t.co/Zj2uOEHcZH">pic.twitter.com/Zj2uOEHcZH</a>. Bryan...
Bleacher Report
Julio Rodriguez Placed on Mariners IL with Hand Injury from Getting Hit by Pitch
The Seattle Mariners placed rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez on the injured list Sunday. General manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters X-rays on Rodriguez's injured wrist came back negative. Manager Scott Servais said the team will be cautious with its young outfielder:. Rodriguez was named to the American League All-Star team after...
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Rumors: Nationals to Make Final Contract Offer Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Washington Nationals reportedly plan to make superstar outfielder Juan Soto one final contract offer before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the Nats will trade Soto before the deadline if he does not accept their offer. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Eye Noah Syndergaard After Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas
Having made one move to boost their outfield depth, the New York Yankees appear to be focused on starting pitchers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cincinnati Reds right-hander Luis Castillo "seems to be" the Yankees' first choice, with Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics, Noah Syndergaard of the Los Angeles Angels and Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates on their radar as well.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Juan Soto Trade Talks with Nationals Have 'No Traction'
It doesn't look like Juan Soto will become a member of the New York Yankees before Tuesday's trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Bronx Bombers checked in with the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but "there's no traction on talks regarding Soto." While the Yankees apparently "love" the superstar, Washington sees Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe "as a very good major-leaguer, not the star others do."
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Frankie Montas Interests Cardinals amid Yankees Buzz
The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams interested in Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, per reports. Montas is perhaps the best starting pitcher available after Cincinnati Reds star Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners earlier...
Bleacher Report
Giants Trade Rumors: Rival Exec Believes SF 'Ready to Sell' Amid Recent Slump
There is reportedly some belief within Major League Baseball that the San Francisco Giants will be sellers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, a rival executive believes they are "ready to sell" after losing eight of the past nine games since the All-Star break. The Giants...
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Willson Contreras Being Discussed By Cubs, Padres Ahead of Deadline
While the San Diego Padres continue to be in talks for Juan Soto, they are also looking at potential alternatives ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Padres are having discussions with the Chicago Cubs about All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. Kevin Acee of the San...
Bleacher Report
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez to Have X-Rays on Hand Injury: 'Pray That It's Not Broken'
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will undergo an X-Ray on his right hand after suffering an injury in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Houston Astros, manager Scott Servais told reporters after the game. "We'll pray that it's not broken...back of the hand injury (right), he was not comfortable holding a...
REPORT: Juan Soto’s insane price tag ahead of MLB trade deadline, revealed
Juan Soto is the most enticing trade prospect available ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but the Washington Nationals’ insanely high price tag for their young superstar has deterred some MLB teams from making a deal. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Nationals are believed to be seeking...
