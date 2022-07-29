Xander Bogaerts Says Red Sox Told Him He Will Not Be Traded amid Rumors

bleacherreport.com
How Alex Cora feels about Andrew Benintendi joining rival Yankees
Life comes at you fast in Major League Baseball. Two seasons ago, Andrew Benintendi was a starting outfielder for the Boston Red Sox. Now he's batting leadoff for the rival New York Yankees, who acquired the 28-year-old from the Kansas City Royals via trade Wednesday night. When the Red Sox...
Tomase: Peace of mind from Red Sox may have unlocked Bogaerts
All Xander Bogaerts needed was a little peace of mind. Because he has experienced so much over his decade in Boston, it's easy to forget that Bogaerts has never had to deal with trade rumors. A foundational player who signed a team-friendly extension in 2019, Bogaerts never had any reason...
JD Martinez pays Red Sox fans ultimate compliment with trade talk looming
With trade talks running rampant, J.D. Martinez took time to say thank you to Boston Red Sox fans. The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and the Boston Red Sox are a team expected to move some of their veteran players. One of them is J.D. Martinez, who the team signed to a big contract back in 2018 and set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
Red Sox Trade Rumors: Boston 'Seriously' Considering Offers on JD Martinez, Veterans
The Boston Red Sox are considering dealing some of their veterans ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, including five-time All-Star JD Martinez. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also reported that catcher Christian Vazquez and starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who are impending free agents like Martinez, could be on the move.
Red Sox reportedly not 'motivated to deal Nathan Eovaldi'
As the Red Sox continue to struggle, it seems increasingly likely that the team will be selling in some capacity at the trade deadline, even if the likes of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers aren’t going anywhere. Reports from earlier this week suggested that the Sox were already open to offers for J.D. Martinez, and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier hears from a National League evaluator that catcher Christian Vazquez could also be available. The Sox seem to be “listening on veterans” in general, The New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweets.
Trade deadline reality seemingly setting in for J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are 5-17 since July 5 and sit 4 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. As much as the players in the clubhouse want to keep the team together, it certainly appears as though the Sox will be sellers at the trade deadline.
Meet the kids of Boston Red Sox legends who now play for the same baseball team
The sons of Boston Red Sox legends Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, Keith Foulke and David Ortiz all now play for the same summer league baseball team. Their home field is just 25 miles south of Boston’s Fenway Park. Dana Jacobson speaks to the four players.
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
Red Sox Rumors: J.D. Martinez Expected to Be Traded Regardless of Team's Performance
Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is expected to be traded by MLB's Aug. 2 deadline, even if the club turns things around and starts performing better, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. An American League executive told Speier that he believes Martinez is "as good as gone."
Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays
Are Boston Red Sox stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers going to leave town like Mookie Betts did? The post Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
Red Sox rumors: 3 best trade destinations for J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Christian Vazquez
The Red Sox seem to be ready to sell, These 3 players are most likely to go. It appears the Red Sox are starting to come to their senses and realize that this current team is not playoff-caliber. A great June in which they went 20-6 inflated their values, but they came scorching back down to Earth with a 7-19 record in July so far. During July, they’ve been outscored by an embarrassing amount, 169 to 97 runs. In that time frame, they have lost by over seven runs six times. In fact, aside from June, the team has gone 30-46 in April, May, and July combined. No wonder so many Red Sox rumors are being spread. This team was lying to itself saying they could be a contender.
Giants Trade Rumors: Rival Exec Believes SF 'Ready to Sell' Amid Recent Slump
There is reportedly some belief within Major League Baseball that the San Francisco Giants will be sellers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, a rival executive believes they are "ready to sell" after losing eight of the past nine games since the All-Star break. The Giants...
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Eye Noah Syndergaard After Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas
Having made one move to boost their outfield depth, the New York Yankees appear to be focused on starting pitchers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cincinnati Reds right-hander Luis Castillo "seems to be" the Yankees' first choice, with Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics, Noah Syndergaard of the Los Angeles Angels and Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates on their radar as well.
Juan Soto Rumors: Nationals to Make Final Contract Offer Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Washington Nationals reportedly plan to make superstar outfielder Juan Soto one final contract offer before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the Nats will trade Soto before the deadline if he does not accept their offer. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported...
Cardinals Need To Go All In On Juan Soto Trade Talks amid MLB Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals should not leave Nationals Park on Sunday without Juan Soto. St. Louis has been rumored as one of the teams hot in pursuit of the Washington Nationals outfielder, who is the most coveted player ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York...
MLB Trade Rumors: Braves Seeking Outfield Help Ahead of 2022 Deadline
The Atlanta Braves got outfield help before last year's trade deadline en route to winning a World Series crown, and they're reportedly looking to do the same in 2022. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com tweeted the latest on the trade front for Atlanta. "The Braves are looking for outfield help, per...
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres' C.J. Abrams, Top Prospects Available in Talks
As the Washington Nationals continue to decide if they are going to trade Juan Soto, we now have some idea of what the San Diego Padres will be willing to deal for the two-time All-Star. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Padres are willing to discuss C.J. Abrams, Adrian Morejón...
MLB Trade Rumors: Willson Contreras Being Discussed By Cubs, Padres Ahead of Deadline
While the San Diego Padres continue to be in talks for Juan Soto, they are also looking at potential alternatives ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Padres are having discussions with the Chicago Cubs about All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. Kevin Acee of the San...
