New England Patriots links 7/29/22 - Camp notes: Secondary shows up; RB Stevenson steps up; More!

The Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Be Better Than Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 23rd NFL season. And while the soon-to-be 45-year-old is playing at a high level, he will retire soon, which means NFL experts and fans will look for the next quarterback who can have the same success or be better than Brady.
Patriots’ Bill Murray ‘grateful’ for opportunity in switching positions
FOXBOROUGH — The first surprise of Patriots training camp came before practice even started on Wednesday. Third-year pro Bill Murray walked onto the practice field donning a white No. 62 jersey instead of a blue one, meaning that he was playing on offense instead of defense. Murray has exclusively played defensive tackle since college and over the last two seasons, in which he’s been on the Patriots’ practice squad.
6 takeaways from Day 3 of Patriots training camp
FOXBOROUGH – Day 3 of Patriots training camp is in the books. There were still no pads yet at practice, but there were some standout moments during the third day. Here are six takeaways from Friday’s practice, the penultimate practice before the Patriots move to pads. The tight...
AthlonSports.com
Atlanta Falcons Make Official Decision On 2022 Starting Quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons traded away longtime former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts during the offseason. He leaves behind some big shoes to fill. The Falcons, as a result, made a number of decisions at quarterback earlier this year. First, the NFC South franchise signed veteran Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal worth $18.75 million. They then took former Cincinnati star Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Steelers fans call for Kenny Pickett after 2 Mitch Trubisky throws
On the Pittsburgh Steelers first practice of 2022 training camp, fans in attendance got to get their first look at new quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Trubisky is the former first-round pick looking to ressurect his career. Pickett is the guy the Steelers picked to be the eventual replacement to Ben Roethlsiberger and a local legend.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Texans, Titans, Robert Woods
New Colts QB Matt Ryan stressed the importance of not wasting any time during training camp this summer. “You can’t waste any time,” Ryan said, via Colts.com. “That’s a message for young guys, it can’t wait. It’s every day, it’s every rep we’ve gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we’re going to look up, we’re going to be in Houston and we’re going to be keeping score. We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go. That’s one of the keys in training camp, one of the most difficult things is to stay mentally sharp day in and day out when it’s the same thing over and over. But the good teams, the teams that develop this time of year are the ones that can do that.”
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Eagles fans about to throw hands after Nick Sirianni’s Jalen Reagor comments
The Philadelphia Eagles have made some big changes to their roster. Their most important acquisition in the offseason is nabbing ex-Titans WR AJ Brown. With him in the fold, their lackluster receiving corps just got a whole lot better. Now, fans have been eagerly waiting for the team to dump a certain first-round pick of […] The post Eagles fans about to throw hands after Nick Sirianni’s Jalen Reagor comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Do the New England Patriots need a star receiver on their team?
One of the biggest issues on the Patriots’ roster to some is their lack of high-end receiver talent, but do they actually need this on their roster?. A thought has come to me as I think about the New England Patriots and their offensive situation as it currently stands.
Panthers Sign Former Patriots 2nd-Round Pick
The Carolina Panthers already have a few potential-packed players in their secondary, but that didn't stop them from signing another cornerback this Friday. Carolina has agreed to a deal with Duke Dawson. The terms of his contract are unknown at this time. Dawson, a former All-SEC player at Florida, was...
Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
The Patriots’ 2022 offseason likely won’t be one for the history books. New England didn’t make any major free-agent signings, unlike in 2021, when it spent a record-setting amount in free agency. The Patriots didn’t make any earth-shattering trades, either, or at least compared to the rest of the NFL landscape. A year after nailing […] The post Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady's greatest pass-catchers list includes Gronk, Moss
During the front half of his career, Tom Brady didn't have much at his disposal in the form of star receivers. That's been the exact opposite during the latter half of his career, as he's been showered with a number of highly capable and even record-setting options to throw to.
Patriots Appear To Have Finalized Notable Position Shift
The New England Patriots have made a big position shift heading into the 2022 season. Isaiah Wynn appears to be the team's new right tackle after he was replaced at left tackle by Trent Brown. That came after Wynn stayed away from the team during OTAs. When he showed up...
