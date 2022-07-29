ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

New England Patriots links 7/29/22 - Camp notes: Secondary shows up; RB Stevenson steps up; More!

By Marima
Pats Pulpit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.patspulpit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

The Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Be Better Than Tom Brady

Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 23rd NFL season. And while the soon-to-be 45-year-old is playing at a high level, he will retire soon, which means NFL experts and fans will look for the next quarterback who can have the same success or be better than Brady.
NFL
Boston

Patriots’ Bill Murray ‘grateful’ for opportunity in switching positions

FOXBOROUGH — The first surprise of Patriots training camp came before practice even started on Wednesday. Third-year pro Bill Murray walked onto the practice field donning a white No. 62 jersey instead of a blue one, meaning that he was playing on offense instead of defense. Murray has exclusively played defensive tackle since college and over the last two seasons, in which he’s been on the Patriots’ practice squad.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston

6 takeaways from Day 3 of Patriots training camp

FOXBOROUGH – Day 3 of Patriots training camp is in the books. There were still no pads yet at practice, but there were some standout moments during the third day. Here are six takeaways from Friday’s practice, the penultimate practice before the Patriots move to pads. The tight...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
AthlonSports.com

Atlanta Falcons Make Official Decision On 2022 Starting Quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons traded away longtime former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts during the offseason. He leaves behind some big shoes to fill. The Falcons, as a result, made a number of decisions at quarterback earlier this year. First, the NFC South franchise signed veteran Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal worth $18.75 million. They then took former Cincinnati star Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Texans, Titans, Robert Woods

New Colts QB Matt Ryan stressed the importance of not wasting any time during training camp this summer. “You can’t waste any time,” Ryan said, via Colts.com. “That’s a message for young guys, it can’t wait. It’s every day, it’s every rep we’ve gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we’re going to look up, we’re going to be in Houston and we’re going to be keeping score. We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go. That’s one of the keys in training camp, one of the most difficult things is to stay mentally sharp day in and day out when it’s the same thing over and over. But the good teams, the teams that develop this time of year are the ones that can do that.”
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Eagles fans about to throw hands after Nick Sirianni’s Jalen Reagor comments

The Philadelphia Eagles have made some big changes to their roster. Their most important acquisition in the offseason is nabbing ex-Titans WR AJ Brown. With him in the fold, their lackluster receiving corps just got a whole lot better. Now, fans have been eagerly waiting for the team to dump a certain first-round pick of […] The post Eagles fans about to throw hands after Nick Sirianni’s Jalen Reagor comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Devante Parker
The Spun

Panthers Sign Former Patriots 2nd-Round Pick

The Carolina Panthers already have a few potential-packed players in their secondary, but that didn't stop them from signing another cornerback this Friday. Carolina has agreed to a deal with Duke Dawson. The terms of his contract are unknown at this time. Dawson, a former All-SEC player at Florida, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason

The Patriots’ 2022 offseason likely won’t be one for the history books. New England didn’t make any major free-agent signings, unlike in 2021, when it spent a record-setting amount in free agency. The Patriots didn’t make any earth-shattering trades, either, or at least compared to the rest of the NFL landscape. A year after nailing […] The post Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

Tom Brady's greatest pass-catchers list includes Gronk, Moss

During the front half of his career, Tom Brady didn't have much at his disposal in the form of star receivers. That's been the exact opposite during the latter half of his career, as he's been showered with a number of highly capable and even record-setting options to throw to.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Press Conference
The Spun

Patriots Appear To Have Finalized Notable Position Shift

The New England Patriots have made a big position shift heading into the 2022 season. Isaiah Wynn appears to be the team's new right tackle after he was replaced at left tackle by Trent Brown. That came after Wynn stayed away from the team during OTAs. When he showed up...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy