New England Patriots links 7/29/22 - Camp notes: Secondary shows up; RB Stevenson steps up; More!

New Colts QB Matt Ryan stressed the importance of not wasting any time during training camp this summer. “You can’t waste any time,” Ryan said, via Colts.com. “That’s a message for young guys, it can’t wait. It’s every day, it’s every rep we’ve gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we’re going to look up, we’re going to be in Houston and we’re going to be keeping score. We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go. That’s one of the keys in training camp, one of the most difficult things is to stay mentally sharp day in and day out when it’s the same thing over and over. But the good teams, the teams that develop this time of year are the ones that can do that.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO