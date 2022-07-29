www.dukebasketballreport.com
Former Cavs champ says he’s going to jail the next time American Airlines inconveniences him
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert was not happy with a recent experience he had with American Airlines. Shumpert, who won a title with the Cavs in the 2015-16 season, claimed that he would be sent to jail if the same inconvenience happened again. It’s unclear exactly what caused Shumpert to become so frustrated with the airline.
This Heat-Lakers Trade Gives LeBron James A 3-Point Specialist
If you aim to discuss the NBA critically, it’s best to avoid hyperbole. With that out of the way:. The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers may have been the most disappointing team in NBA history. They won 33 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers rostered a player that some consider to be...
Russell Westbrook Sent Out 4 Tweets On Friday
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook sent out four tweets on Friday. The nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What If The Golden State Warriors Signed This Former Superstar?
Dwight Howard is still a free agent, and I think that he could be a good signing for the Golden State Warriors. Howard has spent the last three seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
Gilbert Arenas Calls Out James Harden For Taking A Pay Cut: "Don't Take No Pay Cut To Win. That Ain't Your Job. That Is Not Your Job To Take A Pay Cut To Win."
James Harden's career post his stint with the Houston Rockets has gone far from ideal. During his time with the Rockets, Harden might not have won an NBA Championship, but he was a force to be reckoned with in the league. Since leaving the Rockets, Harden is yet to win...
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
Report: LeBron James “extremely happy in Los Angeles” not looking to leave
From the day he signed there, LeBron James has been clear he didn’t plan to leave the Lakers, except maybe to play a season with his son, Bronny. This was where he intended not only to finish his career but build his post-NBA life (his production company is based in Los Angeles).
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Recruiting Update: LSU Basketball
Tigers hosting pair of blue-chip recruits in early August, crack Top-10 for elite prospect
Ex-Cavaliers champion officially makes return to NBA
After over a year out of the NBA, the man they call “Delly” is officially back. The Sacramento Kings announced on Friday that they have signed veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dellavedova, 31, is an eight-year NBA veteran who won a championship...
Lakers Rumors: League Experts Believe LeBron James Could Leave LA In 2024
Lakers forward LeBron James enters his 20th season with experts believing James could leave the team before his career is over.
Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
LeBron James Sent Out A Viral Tweet On Friday
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James sent out a tweet on Friday. The four-time NBA Champion is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
No timetable for Tyrann Mathieu’s return & Michael Thomas does not practice for Saints 7/30
The Saints have completed four training camp practices, but Tyrann Mathieu remains M.I.A. He’s been excused for personal reasons, and head coach Dennis Allen said Saturday that he does not know when the safety will make his return to the team.
Lakers: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record in LA is 'Depressing' Says Analyst
Lakers forward LeBron James inches closer to the NBA scoring record, but NBA analyst believes it won't be as happy as it should be
JR Smith Shut Down Fan Saying He Had A Better Career Than Tracy McGrady Based On Rings: "I Wasn’t Dropping 40, I Was The Guy Helping Them Get 40."
Ring culture is one of the most hateful things in the NBA right now. Many fans try to disrespect legends for not winning a single ring, sometimes overlooking them for not getting an NBA championship. This happened before, but in recent years, many people have insisted that in order to be great, you have to win a title.
Lakers: Insider Reveals Steep Price Teams Are Asking from LA in Trade Scenarios
The Lakers have what it takes to pull off a trade this summer, but what will it cost?
