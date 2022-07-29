www.overthemonster.com
MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy
MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
Yankees Interested In Blockbuster Pitcher Trade: Fans React
With the Aug. 2 trade deadline almost here, the New York Yankees are working against the clock to make another addition. The Yankees had interest in Luis Castillo, but the Cincinnati Reds traded the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Now that Castillo is off the table,...
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
Report: Joey Gallo has 1 preferred trade destination
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is widely expected to be traded by the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and the struggling slugger apparently has one landing spot in mind. NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported on Thursday that Gallo was hoping to be traded to the San Diego Padres. Padres...
Juan Soto rumors: 2 teams believed to be front runners for trade
Two teams are reportedly leading the pack to pull off one of the biggest trades in MLB history for Juan Soto. As I’m sure you’re aware, Juan Soto is indeed on the trade block. The superstar 23-year-old outfielder didn’t budge on a contract offer from the Washington Nationals. This has led the Nationals to be open to trading one of the best players in the MLB. It’s gotten to the point that Jeff Passan of ESPN has said the “chances of Juan Soto being traded are 80/20”.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts’ bombshell revelation ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most mystifying teams heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The team is still within striking distance of contending for a postseason spot. But after their huge fall from grace in the past few weeks highlighted by a historically terrible stretch of losses that crushed morale. That’s […] The post Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts’ bombshell revelation ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez could be bound for New York
Both of New York’s MLB teams are contenders, and one recently added an ex-Red Sox player in Andrew Benintendi. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez could join him in the city soon.
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package
Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
RUMOR: Blue Jays eyeing Tigers reliever for bullpen help
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline knowing that they desperately need help in their bullpen. If they can shore up their bullpen, or even their pitching staff as a whole, Toronto will have a really good shot to lock up a wild card spot in the American League.
Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
Mariano Rivera has significant criticism of MLB trend
Mariano Rivera is not a huge fan of one trend that has developed across Major League Baseball. In a radio interview with WFAN’s “Tiki & Tierney” show, Rivera was critical of the focus on velocity among pitchers at the expense of command. Rivera said that velocity alone was not enough to achieve success, and vital elements of pitching are being de-emphasized.
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Report: Yankees have new trade target after failed Luis Castillo pursuit
The New York Yankees were in heavy pursuit of Luis Castillo, but they came up short in their bid to acquire the standout starter. Now, they are reportedly pivoting to a different trade target. The Yankees have shifted their attention to Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas, according to Bob Nightengale...
Reds, Mariners Agree To Blockbuster Trade: Fans React
Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made a move that shocked the Major League Baseball world. While the team has made a few middling moves over the past few years, they showed they're all-in on a playoff run in 2022. Seattle shipped minor leaguers Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore to the Cincinnati Reds for ace pitcher Luis Castillo.
