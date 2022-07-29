SERANTHONY SAVES 6TH OUT OF 7 — AND THE WILD-CARD PHILS!

The Phillies hung on to win Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh despite a ninth-inning implosion from reliever Jeurys Familia that turned an 8-2 laugher into an 8-7 nailbiter. Familia allowed five runs in one-third of an inning and was lifted for Seranthony Dominguez with the tying run at the plate.

