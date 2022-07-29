ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Spain Shakira FILE - Performer Shakira answers questions at a news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami. Spanish prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of eight years for Colombian-born pop star Shakira in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud. Shakira is charged for failing to pay 14,5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors say the singer lived in Spain for more than half of each of those years and should have therefore paid her taxes in the country. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip)

MADRID — (AP) — Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million).

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead. A trial date has yet to be set.

Her publicists in London said in a statement Friday that Shakira “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer.” The publicists accused the Spanish Tax Agency of violating her rights.

Shakira’s Spanish public relations team said earlier this week that the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euros in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year-long relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

