ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

JLL Capital Markets arranges acquisition financing for Paterson industrial and outdoor storage facility

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store

Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Penwood Real Estate acquires Carlstadt industrial building

Penwood Real Estate on Wednesday said it acquired a 109,775-square-foot industrial building situated on 3.5 acres in Carlstadt. Located at 305 Veterans Blvd., the property is situated in the Meadowlands submarket of northern New Jersey with immediate access to the major population areas of New Jersey and metropolitan New York City. It is only 6.5 miles from the Lincoln Tunnel and Midtown Manhattan, 9.5 miles from the Holland Tunnel and Lower Manhattan and 7.5 miles from the George Washington Bridge and Upper Manhattan. The site is also one mile from MetLife Stadium and 15 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport and the Port Newark–Elizabeth Marine Terminal.
CARLSTADT, NJ
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1537-1541 Dean Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1537, 1539, and 1541 Dean Street, three four-story residential buildings in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Asher Hershkowitz Architect and developed by Joseph Schlafrig of WMGT Construction, the structures yield 18 residences in total. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $63,429 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Business
State
New York State
fox5ny.com

This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Azarian Realty closes multiple leases in North and Central Jersey

Azarian Realty Co. on Thursday said it recently closed multiple leases within the northern and central parts of the state — totaling more than 14,000 square feet in all. First, in North Brunswick, the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey committed to lease 3,534 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick for the relocation of its existing headquarters and the development of its new experience center. James Azarian of Azarian Realty Co. represented the landlord and Brian Walsh of Davis Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Jll#Industrial Property#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jll Capital Markets#Blue Foundry Bank#Kamco Supply
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bkreader.com

A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NJ.com

Whole Foods opens another N.J. grocery store

Grocery retailer Whole Foods Market opened another store in New Jersey on Wednesday. The new 47,790-square-foot supermarket is located at 500 Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Woodcliff Lake. It is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whole Foods offers a variety of organic and conventional groceries,...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy