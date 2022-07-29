JLL Capital Markets arranges acquisition financing for Paterson industrial and outdoor storage facility

Penwood Real Estate on Wednesday said it acquired a 109,775-square-foot industrial building situated on 3.5 acres in Carlstadt. Located at 305 Veterans Blvd., the property is situated in the Meadowlands submarket of northern New Jersey with immediate access to the major population areas of New Jersey and metropolitan New York City. It is only 6.5 miles from the Lincoln Tunnel and Midtown Manhattan, 9.5 miles from the Holland Tunnel and Lower Manhattan and 7.5 miles from the George Washington Bridge and Upper Manhattan. The site is also one mile from MetLife Stadium and 15 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport and the Port Newark–Elizabeth Marine Terminal.

