JLL Capital Markets arranges acquisition financing for Paterson industrial and outdoor storage facility

Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
Penwood Real Estate acquires Carlstadt industrial building
Penwood Real Estate on Wednesday said it acquired a 109,775-square-foot industrial building situated on 3.5 acres in Carlstadt. Located at 305 Veterans Blvd., the property is situated in the Meadowlands submarket of northern New Jersey with immediate access to the major population areas of New Jersey and metropolitan New York City. It is only 6.5 miles from the Lincoln Tunnel and Midtown Manhattan, 9.5 miles from the Holland Tunnel and Lower Manhattan and 7.5 miles from the George Washington Bridge and Upper Manhattan. The site is also one mile from MetLife Stadium and 15 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport and the Port Newark–Elizabeth Marine Terminal.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1537-1541 Dean Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1537, 1539, and 1541 Dean Street, three four-story residential buildings in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Asher Hershkowitz Architect and developed by Joseph Schlafrig of WMGT Construction, the structures yield 18 residences in total. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $63,429 to $187,330.
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for Hundreds of Units in Residential Tower on LIC Waterfront
A housing lottery has opened for 463 units in a new high-rise development on the Long Island City waterfront. The city is accepting applications for units in the mixed-use, two-tower development known as Gotham Point. The waterfront towers have commanding views of Manhattan. The development is currently under construction and...
Azarian Realty closes multiple leases in North and Central Jersey
Azarian Realty Co. on Thursday said it recently closed multiple leases within the northern and central parts of the state — totaling more than 14,000 square feet in all. First, in North Brunswick, the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey committed to lease 3,534 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick for the relocation of its existing headquarters and the development of its new experience center. James Azarian of Azarian Realty Co. represented the landlord and Brian Walsh of Davis Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New Jersey
A well-known discount retail chain recently announced plans to open a unique store concept in New Jersey. Have you ever wished that two of your favorite stores could be combined and housed under one roof?
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
Newark tops U.S. cities for homeowners ‘severely’ burdened by housing costs
A survey of the nation’s large cities found that Newark tops the list for homeowners who are “severely housing cost-burdened” and spend at least 50% of their income on mortgage payments. And, the survey found that Newark ranks nearly as high nationwide for severely burdened renters. The...
Jersey City now has the most expensive rent in the country
As of June, Jersey City has the most expensive average rent in the country, beating out the Big Apple and other notoriously expensive municipalities like San Francisco and D.C., according to a report from the rental listing service Rent.com.
New fitness center opens in Bergen County, focusing on stretching
StretchLab Ridgewood had its grand opening Friday and offers customized assisted-stretching sessions to increase your range of motion and flexibility.
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
Actor, rapper Ice-T to open cannabis dispensary in Jersey City this fall
Actor and rapper Ice-T is adding another business to his impressive resume -- cannabis.
Whole Foods opens another N.J. grocery store
Grocery retailer Whole Foods Market opened another store in New Jersey on Wednesday. The new 47,790-square-foot supermarket is located at 500 Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Woodcliff Lake. It is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whole Foods offers a variety of organic and conventional groceries,...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
1st rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise to step down held at pedestrian plaza
The first rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, who is under fire for a July 19th hit-and-run, to step down was held at the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza yesterday afternoon. “Hey-hey, ho-ho, A-D-G has got to go!,” the group of a few dozen people chanted early on during...
