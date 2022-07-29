New York businesses still looking for workers despite sharp drop in unemployment

spectrumlocalnews.com
newyorkupstate.com
How one NY city is embracing legal marijuana to revitalize its once-thriving economy
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Once a major manufacturing hub and “furniture capital of the world,” Jamestown – the largest city in western New York’s Chautauqua County – has in recent years been hard-hit with drug issues and crime, according to its mayor, Eddie Sundquist.
Gov. Hochul announces applications for programs to support East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications will be available starting Monday for programs supporting East Buffalo as part of the state’s $50 million targeted investments. Starting Monday, the applications will be available for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will create […]
chautauquatoday.com
Sinclairville Resident Named Manager of Tops Markets in Frewsburg
Tops Friendly Markets recently announced the promotion of Angelena Goot to Store Manager of its Frewsburg location. Goot started her career at Tops in 2011 as a carry-out-café clerk and has held many positions over the years, most recently interim Store Manager. Goot is a resident of Sinclairville.
Brand New Tiny Home Village Coming to Ellicottville, New York
Coming to Ellicottville will be a brand new 'tiny home village' right in the heart of ski country. The construction has already started and the project is expected to be completely done sometime in the Fall of 2022. The project belongs to a Buffalo lawyer, Robert Carbone, who saw a similar concept in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
wutv29.com
Are WNY residents worried about going into a recession?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As the U.S. economy shrinks a second quarter in a row, questions of if we are in a recession is posing for some Americans. FOX Buffalo wanted to know if those in this area are worried about it and how their spending has changed. It was a...
buffalorising.com
The Cereal Spot Opens on Elmwood
After a good three-year run on Hertel, the Cereal Spot has relocated and expanded on Elmwood Avenue. Today is officially the soft opening, though an official grand opening is still in the works. The doors opened briefly for a “sneak peek,” as the operation gets ready to announce a set schedule of “open for business” days and hours.
New ‘Inflatable Nightclub’ Coming to Western New York Backyards
The things that can happen in this day and age are pretty crazy. Take this new business for example that is sweeping through Western New York this summer. It's called Buffalo's Inflatable Nightclub Rental. The new business will come to your house or business and set up an inflatable 'nightclub'....
Bills' Von Miller pays $1.15 million for Orchard Park home
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty percent of the $1 million-plus home sales recorded in the first half of the year in Erie County have been connected to the Buffalo Bills or Sabres. Thirteen homes in the county — six in Orchard Park, three in Clarence and two each in Buffalo and Hamburg — sold for $1 million or more through June 30, according to filings. That's about on pace with 2021 when 28 homes sold for $1 million or more.
First-time investment team tackles $2.9 million tiny home project in Ellicottville
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — An 11-unit "tiny home village" is headed to Ellicottville near the base of HoliMont ski club. Construction began this week on the $2.9 million project from a first-time development team led by Buffalo attorney Robert Carbone. Tiny homes are slightly larger than hotel suites and are...
Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?
According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
Highmark Health looking to fill hundreds of work-from-home positions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY is looking to fill hundreds of positions. The health insurer is hosting a job fair Friday and Saturday for job seekers to explore customer service opportunities, apply and interview on-site. Many of the openings are work-from-home positions.
Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo
Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
wesb.com
First Catt Co COVID Death in a Month
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in a month on Friday. Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported that the death of a 75-year-old woman from covid related respiratory problems was the first death reported in Catt County since June 29 and it’s 256th death since April 2020.
wbfo.org
A new supplier of fiber-optic internet is building in three Erie County towns, with more to come
Business operators and home residents wanting faster and better internet service are looking for high-tech solutions. With web service needed for businesses, people working from home and students doing their homework, there’s a market. GoNetspeed is starting to build a higher-speed, completely optical-fiber system in Lancaster, Depew and Cheektowaga,...
New Inchin’s Indian Kitchen at Galleria is first in US
This new restaurant at the mall's food court is now open.
chautauquatoday.com
DEC issues drought watch for 21 counties, including Chautauqua
Governor Kathy Hochul today directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties, including Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. New York State is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Center Announces 9th Annual Backpack Distribution
For the ninth consecutive year, the Chautauqua Center (TCC) and supporting organization the Waterfront Foundation are spearheading the area's largest backpack and school supply giveaway to benefit local students. This week, volunteers convened to assemble nearly 2,000 backpacks that were filled with school supplies for TCC's Community Picnic Events taking place next month, as well as for every school district in the county. Volunteers came from Kiwanis Club of Jamestown, the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Realtors, Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, and the AM Rotary Club of Greater Jamestown. The program is made possible through donations from Fredonia Wal-Mart, Lakewood Wal-Mart, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, and the AM Rotary Club of Greater Jamestown.
localsyr.com
NY congressional candidate supports mandatory military service, but only for men
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino won’t be answering questions from debate moderators ahead of the August primary for New York’s 23rd district, but he did take questions from a group of right-wing supporters at a campaign stop this week in Jamestown. The Jamestown...
140 OP Vet Medical Center workers vote to unionize
On July 19, 140 workers at the Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center voted in favor of joining the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 in a National Labor Relations election.
chautauquatoday.com
Volunteers from Cummins Help DEC with Cleanup at Chautauqua Gorge State Forest
Nine volunteers from the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant helped clean up the New York State DEC's Hannum Day Use Area at the Chautauqua Gorge State Forest in the Town of Chautauqua this week. According to the DEC, the volunteers raked the 1/4-mile accessible loop trail of pine needles, sticks, and leaf debris to get down to the crushed gravel surface, making it a more firm surface for wheelchairs and trail users of all abilities. It also helped redefine the trail tread so it's easier to follow through the woods. They also trimmed back branches with loppers that had grown out over the trail, to make it a clearer path to follow. The volunteers also helped to shovel out five fire pits in the day use area that were built up with garbage, wood, and ash debris. While volunteers helped with that, DEC Forestry staff members Richard Silvestro and Theresa Draves put up new blue trail makers so following the trail is more visible to the public.
