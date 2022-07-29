Is the DK Metcalf contract something the Steelers should consider for Diontae Johnson?

The wide receiver market in the NFL continues to confoud this offseason. Players are getting contracts that one could say are inflating the market and not very financially sound. The latest contract to confuse and draw attention is the three-year, $72-million extension for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf that includes $58 million in guarantees.

This is a rather unique structure for a second contract and makes me wonder if this is something the Pittsburgh Steelers might want to do with Diontae Johnson. Johnson and Metcalf came into the league via the 2019 NFL draft so they both have three seasons.

Metcalf has 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons and Johnson has 254 cathes, 2,764 yards and 20 touchdowns during the same stretch. Comparable for sure but Johnson’s four fewer yards per catch dings his value.

But beyond the numbers, this just isn’t a move the Steelers front office makes. Way too much guaranteed money for a guy with esentially one good season under his belt. Not to mention, the Steelers added not one but two potential replacements for Johnson in the 2022 NFL draft. Both Calvin Austin III and George Pickens have impressed early in training camp while Johnson stands on the sidelines hoping for a new contract.