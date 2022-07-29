Apple has best Q2 smartphone market share in 10 years

forums.appleinsider.com
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The technology sector has been beaten down hard after a decades-long run higher.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities. You’re reading a...
AOL Corp
Grim news from Walmart send markets lower
Big retailers and technology companies led stocks lower Tuesday on Wall Street after Walmart warned that inflation is hurting American consumers’ spending power. The sell-off comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate policy statement Wednesday, when economists expect the central bank to announce another sharp rate hike as it ratchets up its fight against surging inflation.
Motley Fool
3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week
Watch EA's bookings for signs of continued strong growth. Molson Coors is likely still winning share from beer rivals. eBay's business has been shrinking in recent quarters, and the short-term outlook remains weak. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Engadget
Amazon's Prime subscription is getting more expensive across Europe
After hiking US Prime prices earlier this year, Amazon is doing the same across Europe. According to emails received by Engadget staffers and a Reuters report, it's raising the cost of Prime in the UK from £79 to £95, in France from €49 to €69.90, in Spain and Italy from €36 to €49.90, and Germany from €69 to €89.90.
Apple Q3 Revenue Hit $83 Billion Amid Inflation — Should You Buy AAPL Stock Now?
Apple reported its earnings on July 28, posting a record revenue of $83 billion for the third quarter -- led by iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion -- which represents an uptick of 2% year-over-year...
Stocks Lower Ahead of GDP Data, Meta, Spirit, Ford And Apple In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower With Earnings, GDP Data In Focus. U.S. equity edged lower Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading.
2 Reasons Why Now Is A Good Time To Buy Apple Stock
Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and other tech companies have been getting pummeled during the recent bear market. Down almost 25% YTD, shares of the Cupertino-based company may be an attractive investment at the moment. Even amidst a gloomy macroeconomic outlook, Apple’s fundamentals remain robust.
Apple Q3 Review: Delivering in Good and Bad Times
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report spiked in after-hours trading to briefly exit correction territory when the Cupertino company delivered yet another of its impressive quarters. In fiscal Q3, Apple topped EPS expectations by a nickel in a showcase of near-flawless execution. Below are the highlights of the...
Apple Insider
Best cases for Apple's AirTag
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple'sAirTag item tracker lacks a built-in key ring to hook it onto items. Here are the best cases that will both protect the tracker and keep it attached to your items.
Apple Insider
Apple brings Apple TV gift card offer to international sites
Users in many countries can now get an Apple gift card with purchases of the Apple TV 4K, and the offer has been extended in the US, too. Apple took down the online Apple Store in very many territories overnight on July 31, 2022 and into August 1, 2022. Now that the Store is back online, it appears that the only visible update is an expansion and extension of the previously US-only Apple TV 4K gift card offer.
srnnews.com
Amazon expects summer windfall on higher fees and Prime Day shopping
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it expects a jump in third-quarter revenue, as the retailer collects bigger fees from Prime loyalty subscriptions and as a fuel surcharge on merchants helps it manage high delivery costs. Shares of the e-commerce company rose 11% in trading after the bell. Amazon, like...
Tide maker P&G misses earnings, forecasts lower growth as consumers 'scrimp'
July 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)delivered quarterly earnings that missed estimates on Friday and forecast lower sales growth, citing surging transportation and commodity costs, consumer cutbacks and retailer reluctance to hike prices.
Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
Apple Services Revenues Gain 12% as Paid Subscriptions Top 860M
Slowing hardware-related sales growth – and depending on where you look, some outright declines. Apple’s latest results shine a spotlight, perhaps, on the reasons why the tech behemoth wants to make its mark as a services company, crafting an ecosystem where the devices are only part of the equation.
CNBC
Walmart's slashed profit outlook sends warning about state of the American consumer
The big-box retailer said everyday necessities are eating up more of household budgets and leaving shoppers less money to spend on items they want, such as new clothing. The announcement raised concerns about shifting consumer behavior and whether inflation has brought pandemic-fueled shopping sprees to an end. Major retailers including...
Apple profit declines nearly 11%
Even the world's most valuable tech company isn't immune to the more challenging global economic climate.
Stock Market Today-7/28: Stocks Extend Gains Following GDP Data; Apple Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished higher Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading. Commerce Department...
