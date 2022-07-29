Hydro Flask Announces Sustainability Improvements And GHG Emissions Goals

sgbonline.com
Amazon Offering $20,000 Grants To Sustainable Small Businesses
Sustainable small businesses have been rising in popularity in recent years as consumers are prepared to spend more to buy products from them. Observers have described these ventures—also called green business—as having a beneficial and strong impact on the environment locally or globally. The enterprises have been designated as being advantageous to the community, society, and economy.
Phys.org
Carbon removal using 'blue carbon' habitats may be 'uncertain and unreliable'
Restoring coastal vegetation—so called 'blue carbon' habitats—may not be the nature-based climate solution it is claimed to be, according to a new study. In their analysis, researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA), the French Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and the OACIS initiative of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation challenge the widely held view that restoring areas such as mangroves, saltmarsh and seagrass can remove large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere.
CNBC
Sustainable ESG strategies: What eco-conscious ETF investors may need to know
Venturing into sustainable funds is a growing trend for eco-conscious investors. There are now more than 550 ESG funds, which allocate according to environmental, social and governance issues, according to Morningstar. "We're seeing an evolution of sustainable products right now," said Jon Hale, global head of sustainability at Morningstar, in...
How This Company Reports Prioritizing Environmental, Social And Governance Concerns In Its Exploration Operations
From all indications, there can’t be a low-carbon energy future without copper. Over the years, the metal has proven to be one of the most vital elements in an ever-growing drive to advance renewable energy. To achieve this clean energy future, however, tons of copper are reportedly needed, and...
Good News Network
Dead Solar Panels Are About to Become a Lot More Valuable – a $2.7 Billion Market by 2030
The demand for recycled solar photovoltaic (PV) panel components is set to skyrocket in the coming years as the number of installations surges and the threat of a supply bottleneck looms. A Rystad Energy analysis shows recyclable materials from PV panels at the end of their lifespan will be worth...
CNBC
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs
The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
insideevs.com
Redwood Materials To Invest $3.5 Billion On Battery Materials Factory
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials has major plans for the future, and it's not just about recycling. However, without recycling, the big plans wouldn't be possible. This week, the company announced plans to spend $3.5 billion over the next 10 years on a battery-materials plant in the US state of Nevada. Redwood says it will create some 1,500 full-time jobs in the process.
scitechdaily.com
World’s Most Durable Hydrogen Fuel Cell Paves Way for Wider Application of Green Energy
A new hydrogen fuel cell has been developed by scientists at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Not only is it the world’s most durable[1] to date, but it is also more cost-effective, paving the way for a wider application of green energy in the pursuit of a carbon-neutral world.
natureworldnews.com
Here's How Listening to the People May Actually Help in Creating a More Sustainable Energy System
A more sustainable energy system will be created in the future by listening to the people. According to customer preferences and projected US population trends, the energy plan for 2050 includes 50% more power produced by renewable sources than present predictions. Highlighting Key Demographics. New research highlights the consumers as...
CNBC
WM: Renewable Focus On The Future
As the nation's top waste and recycling operator, WM manages 30 percent of all U.S landfill volume. So how does the company keep pace with rising raw materials and energy prices, supply pressures and labor churn? A large part of the solution is a bigger push into automation and renewable investments.
Are Buyers Asking Brands the Right Sustainability Questions?
Click here to read the full article. “No one’s asked me for my cotton certificates before,” said Adam Taubenfligel, co-founder and creative director of Triarchy, a Los Angeles-based denim company that sells so-called “sustainable” jeans. “Usually I’m the one kind of harassing people with information.” But it was as if a switch flipped over the past year, he said. These days, Taubenfligel isn’t just sending the label’s Global Recycled Standard and Oeko-Tex bonafides to wholesale customers like Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. He’s also describing the type of machinery it’s using and the water-consumption needs of its wash processes. They...
teslarati.com
Tesla secures long-term battery materials deal with China’s Huayou, CNGR: report
Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has signed long-term battery materials supply deals with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. The companies will reportedly provide Tesla with ternary precursor products until the middle of the decade. The reports come amidst the efforts of veteran automakers like...
A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!
It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
New Study Proves Not All EVs Are Kind To The Environment
Across the world, governments and environmental agencies are lobbying for the eventual death of internal combustion. Electric vehicles are being touted as an eco-friendly alternative and, in many cases, this is true. Battery-powered vehicles don't emit toxic exhaust emissions and the swift uptake of EVs in certain markets has led to improved air quality.
Solar Chargers Will Be A Total Game-Changer For EV Owners
The onset of electric vehicles offers different nations a chance to rethink much of their urban planning. The United States is one of the more egregious offenders, with massive open parking lots that lead to sweltering heat in the summer and icy wastelands of nothingness come winter. A UK-based company, 3ti, has a potential solution to at least part of these issues, and one that should have been implemented long ago.
CARS・
internationaltechnology.com
An Immigrant Inventor in Canada Unlocks New Solution For Carbon Dioxide Emission Problems
"THE CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURING AND ELECTRICAL ENERGY GENERATING SYSTEM INVENTION" Solomon Alema Asfhsa is an independent inventor passionate about scientific principles, new ideas, and novel technologies. With five unique patents under his name, now, Solomon Alema Asfhsa has a bigger fish to fry, and to restore the environmental problems humans caused throughout the planet. Intending to kill two birds with one stone, Solomon Alema Asfhsa invested years in documenting, researching, prototyping, and troubleshooting a state-of-the-art technology Dioxide Capturing & Electrical Energy Generating System. The owner and inventor of the sophisticated technology envision creating a win-win situation for all with the best thing since sliced bread.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Question the Reliability of Blue Carbon in Restoring Coastal Vegetation
Utilizing "blue carbon" ecosystems might result in "uncertain and inconsistent" carbon removal. According to a recent study, restoring coastal vegetation--so-called "blue carbon" habitats--might not be the natural climate answer it is supposed to be. Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA), the French Center National de la Recherche Scientifique...
freightwaves.com
Action on EV charging infrastructure needed for electric future
When President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law in November, he also established the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula program. The program sets aside $5 billion — which will be distributed among the states — over five years. The law also includes $2.5 billion for a separate competitive grant program. Both are aimed at the administration’s goal of deploying 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030.
Ars Technica
Carbon offsets alone won’t make flying climate-friendly
Jet A-1, a straw-colored, kerosene-based fuel used in most big airplanes, is a difficult substance to replace. It’s packed with energy; per unit of weight, at least 60 times as much as the lithium-ion batteries used to propel electric cars. It’s also terrible for the climate. So as the aviation industry has gradually climbed aboard global pledges to get rid of carbon emissions, it has mostly promised to make up for its damage elsewhere—through offsets that might involve planting trees, restoring wetlands, or paying people to preserve ecosystems that otherwise would have been razed. But according to a growing body of research, those efforts leave something out: Most of the planet-warming effects of flying aren’t from carbon dioxide.
biztoc.com
The climate segment of the new bill
The bill aims to tackle global warming by using billions of dollars in tax incentives to ramp up wind, solar, geothermal, battery and other clean energy industries over the next decade. Companies would receive financial incentives to keep open nuclear plants that might have closed, or to capture emissions from industrial facilities and bury them […]
