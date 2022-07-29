Scotty McCreery Celebrates ‘Damn Strait’ Earning Gold Certification

www.everythingnash.com
Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary
In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter On Johnny Cash’s Lawn To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”. Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens.
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to...
Miranda Lambert’s Net Worth: From Kerosene to Palomino
Miranda Lambert’s powerhouse vocals have marked her as a force in country music from the moment her debut album was released. Across her decades-long career, she has amassed 7 Platinum albums and the honor of being the most decorated artist in ACM Awards history. With all that in mind, it’s clear to see why the singer has earned such a staggering net worth.
WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special
The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
Top 10 Country Songs of 2022 So Far, Ranked
Several artists with songs on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2022 can be counted on for an entry every year, but there's new blood and at least one artist that nobody saw coming when the year in country music began. Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and...
Kacey Musgraves Brings”Grandpa” Willie Nelson Out for “On the Road Again” Duet
Midway through her set at the Palomino Festival on July 9, Kacey Musgraves welcomed Willie Nelson on stage for a special performance of his 1980 classic “On the Road Again.”. Musgraves’ own grandfather was in the audience from Texas and the singer noted that it was a full-circle moment,...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month
Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
This Country Rapper Owes George Strait An Apology For Butchering “Carrying Your Love With Me”
We’ve seen some absolute abominations in the country music world, but man, this dude is brining the country rap cringe to a whole other level… and disgracing the King of Country Music while doing it. I assume TikTok probably loves this guy, who refers to himself as “Travis...
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Ronnie Dunn Taps Parker McCollum for Rueful ‘Road to Abilene’ [Listen]
Ronnie Dunn's new album 100 Proof Neon arrived Friday (July 29), and with it came a few collaborations, including this one with Texas native Parker McCollum. The Brooks & Dunn star enlisted McCollum for a rueful song titled "The Road to Abilene," in which the two sing of a love they left behind.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lake Street Dive and Bret McKenzie
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Kane Brown Takes Stock of Life’s Blessings in New Pop Song, ‘Grand’ [Listen]
Kane Brown will release his highly anticipated next album, Different Man, in September. To hold his fan over until the project's Sept. 9 release date, the country singer has released a new track titled "Grand." In the song, Brown sings about his early dreams of being a musical star, but...
Watch Mudvayne singer fall off stage during ‘Not Falling’
Mudvayne‘s singer fell off stage while performing ‘Not Falling’ at a show in Georgia, US. The incident on Wednesday (July 27) was captured on camera and shows Chad Gray tumbling off the front of the stage at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Gray was heard still...
Lainey Wilson Delivers Rousing Rendition Of Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” At The Grand Ole Opry ’90s Special
I can’t get enough of these ’90s country covers at the Grand Ole Opry. As part of their “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience that’s running until the end of 2022, the iconic country music venue is hosting a cool new interactive tour exhibition, special in-show Opry programming, ’90s themed Opry Plaza Parties, and surprise artist collaborations, all dedicated to the good ol’ days of country music.
Lauren Jauregui Congratulates Fifth Harmony Bandmate Normani on 3 'Wild Side' VMA Nods: 'So Deserved'
Lauren Jauregui is showing love for her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani. When it was announced on Tuesday that Normani's song "Wild Side" with Cardi B received three nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer wrote on Twitter that she "woke up in complete shock" at the news. Shortly after, Jauregui retweeted her and offered her congratulations, writing, "MANI!!! F— yes!! So deserved!!!! YAYYYYY."
Here Are the Lyrics to Jon Pardi’s ‘Last Night Lonely’
Jon Pardi unveiled “Last Night Lonely” as the lead single for his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night. “It’s definitely got the same values, but it’s still a different story and it’s a different sound,” Pardi told Billboard of the track. “And it’s got a fiddle solo.”
Mudvayne’s Chad Gray Falls Off Stage While Performing ‘Not Falling’
It had to happen at some point, right? The reunited Mudvayne are back on tour, playing some of their biggest hits, but given that one of those songs is "Not Falling," how much longer would they tempt fate? It turns out the answer to that question was July 27, 2022.
Maren Morris Brings an Elton John Cover to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall [Watch]
Maren Morris' 2022 Humble Quest tour took her all the way to New York City on Friday night (July 29), where she played a show at the city's famed Radio City Music Hall. During her set, she treated the crowd to her version of Elton John's 1972 hit, "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters."
