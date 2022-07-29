ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Scotty McCreery Celebrates ‘Damn Strait’ Earning Gold Certification

everythingnash.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.everythingnash.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Miranda Lambert’s Net Worth: From Kerosene to Palomino

Miranda Lambert’s powerhouse vocals have marked her as a force in country music from the moment her debut album was released. Across her decades-long career, she has amassed 7 Platinum albums and the honor of being the most decorated artist in ACM Awards history. With all that in mind, it’s clear to see why the singer has earned such a staggering net worth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New Braunfels, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
New Braunfels, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special

The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
TV & VIDEOS
Taste of Country

Top 10 Country Songs of 2022 So Far, Ranked

Several artists with songs on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2022 can be counted on for an entry every year, but there's new blood and at least one artist that nobody saw coming when the year in country music began. Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month

Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
George Strait
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Certification#Brooks Dunn#Triple Tigers#American
NME

Watch Mudvayne singer fall off stage during ‘Not Falling’

Mudvayne‘s singer fell off stage while performing ‘Not Falling’ at a show in Georgia, US. The incident on Wednesday (July 27) was captured on camera and shows Chad Gray tumbling off the front of the stage at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Gray was heard still...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Delivers Rousing Rendition Of Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” At The Grand Ole Opry ’90s Special

I can’t get enough of these ’90s country covers at the Grand Ole Opry. As part of their “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience that’s running until the end of 2022, the iconic country music venue is hosting a cool new interactive tour exhibition, special in-show Opry programming, ’90s themed Opry Plaza Parties, and surprise artist collaborations, all dedicated to the good ol’ days of country music.
MUSIC
People

Lauren Jauregui Congratulates Fifth Harmony Bandmate Normani on 3 'Wild Side' VMA Nods: 'So Deserved'

Lauren Jauregui is showing love for her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani. When it was announced on Tuesday that Normani's song "Wild Side" with Cardi B received three nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer wrote on Twitter that she "woke up in complete shock" at the news. Shortly after, Jauregui retweeted her and offered her congratulations, writing, "MANI!!! F— yes!! So deserved!!!! YAYYYYY."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Jon Pardi’s ‘Last Night Lonely’

Jon Pardi unveiled “Last Night Lonely” as the lead single for his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night. “It’s definitely got the same values, but it’s still a different story and it’s a different sound,” Pardi told Billboard of the track. “And it’s got a fiddle solo.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy