Morgantown, WV

Cat that vanished 2 months ago during move turns up at family’s new home 40 miles away

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia family whose cat vanished two months ago from their old house in Bridgeport said the beloved pet mysteriously turned up this week outside his owners’ new home in Morgantown – about 40 miles away.

According to WBOY-TV and McClatchy News, Halie Kutscher said her family was loading a moving truck May 21 when their 2-year-old cat, Oliver, began to play with their dog, Sasha, outside their then-home in Bridgeport.

“Last time I saw Oliver, Sasha had chased him up a tree,” she told WBOY.

After that, the orange tabby was nowhere to be found, she told the news outlets.

Kutscher said her husband, Nick, returned to the vacant home weekly to look for the missing pet until the house sold, WBOY reported. The family then told the new owners to keep an eye out for the cat, she said.

But Oliver apparently had plans of his own. On Sunday, Nick spotted an orange tabby in his neighbor’s yard in Morgantown, Kutscher said.

“He said, ‘Oh, my God, that looks like Oliver,’” Kutscher told WBOY. “I run in the house, run to the basement, run out the back door, down into the grass. He sees me coming, and he starts running to me. We’re running to each other like a slow-motion movie scene, and he lets me scoop him right up.”

Kutscher said the family took the animal to the vet to check for a microchip, McClatchy reported.

“Microchip scan at the vet confirms it is, in fact, Oliver!!” Kutscher wrote in a Facebook post. “He is overall healthy and doing great. He will be on an oral dewormer for the next five days as a precaution.”

When asked how the cat could have made the journey to the family’s new home, Humane Society of the United States senior analyst Danielle Jo Bays told McClatchy she wasn’t sure.

“One of the things that I like so much about cats is they confound us sometimes,” said Bays, who speculated that the cat might have sneaked onto a moving truck and gotten confused after reaching Morgantown.

As for Kutscher, she believes Oliver’s return was a “miracle,” according to McClatchy.

“He traveled at least 40 miles over the course of two months to find us,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’ve heard of things like this happening but never truly believed it was possible. Now I believe. Anything is possible. Our Oliver Kitty is home again!”

WDTV

Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Morgantown man. The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office says 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was reported missing. Magruder was last seen in the Morgantown area Wednesday morning and is believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mon County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Morgantown man. Deputies say 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was last seen Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. near Morgantown and it is believed he may be in the Coopers Rock area. He is described as a white male, about 5′ 11″ tall, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Elkins man sentenced for federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for distributing meth. Joshua Dewayne Simmons, 29 of Elkins, was sentenced on Thursday, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Simmons was one of more than 40 people who were arrested in a major drug and gun bust in November […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
