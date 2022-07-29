At Least 104 People Have Tested Positive For Monkeypox In Washington State

www.kxl.com
400 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – The weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report from the Oregon Health Authority shows 400 Oregonians in the hospital with the virus. 43 of those patients are in the ICU. The OHA Thursday also reported 857 new cases and 11 more virus-related deaths. The state’s test positivity rate remains...
Appalachian Floods Kill At Least 16
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) – At least 16 people have died amid record floods in Kentucky. Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard are looking in flooded Appalachian communities for missing people. The floodwaters have wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s...
