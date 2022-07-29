Commission on the Status of Black Males to welcome students on the first day of school at Fairview Elementary

www.wbiw.com
Related
WISH-TV
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at a back-to-school event in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 20th Annual Back to School Family Day kicked off with students lined up to receive free school supplies at the Marion County Public Health Department. The event, hosted by Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation, was in-person after the Covid-19 pandemic forced...
wbiw.com
Now accepting students for FREE introductory welding, machining, and construction training
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Workforce Coalition is currently accepting students for the free Introduction to Local Jobs And Skills (ILJAS) Cohort 10 which is slated to be held from August 8, 2022, until August 25, 2022. Students will receive CPR, Stop the Bleed, and First Aid certifications, as...
Paperwork mistake sends 5-year-old on bus to empty home
A lot of emotions surround the first day of school especially for kids heading off to kindergarten. However, Ciara Brown never expected to feel what she felt Thursday afternoon...
wbiw.com
City Clerk Nicole Bolden invites applications for vacant positions on the Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission.
BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Office of the City Clerk is accepting applications to fill vacant positions on the Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission. The Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission’s goal is to increase the safety of all Bloomington community members, especially those often marginalized due to race, disability, gender, sexual identity, or sexual orientation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
Fishers kindergarten teacher dies more than 2 weeks after crash in Lawrence
FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers kindergarten teacher has died more than two weeks after being involved in a crash in Lawrence that also killed her husband. Ashley Lansdell, 51, worked at Fall Creek Elementary School. According to the Lawrence Police Department, the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on July 11 near 56th Street and Grant […]
WTHI
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an unfortunate update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
WTHI
West Terre Haute woman becomes published author
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
wbiw.com
Three Columbus Police officers honored for their life-saving efforts
COLUMBUS – Three Columbus police officers were honored for their work to save lives. Chief Michael Richardson presented letters of commendation to Sgt. Richie Howell and to officers Frank Dickman and Kelly Holley. Howell was off duty and at home on June 14th when he found out that a...
WTHR
Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater good
Rosemary (Featherstone) Turentine - Woman of God, Author, Community Leader,Photo Credit: Facebook. Rosemary is an anointed woman of God. Her ministry's main focus is presenting spiritual development initiatives to those in the community who are at risk of losing sight of who they are in Christ. She is dedicated to inspiring others to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ." Rosemary Featherstone Turentine ~ Excerpt from her book: Eyes of the Striving Soldiers of God.
wbiw.com
Southeast Park improves accessibility; Businesses around the Hidden River Construction are open, and Installation of ADA-Compliant ramps continues
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another,...
wamwamfm.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Gibson Co.
A Princeton man wanted on warrants out of Knox and Gibson Counties has been arrested. On Friday, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to locate David Kolb, 59, of Princeton. Kolb had a Level 2 warrant out of...
Inside Indiana Business
IU Health reevaluating scope of $2.68B downtown campus
Indiana University Health is reevaluating the “scope, cost and timing” of its massive downtown medical campus, a $2.68 billion project that has been in the works for seven years. The Indianapolis-based hospital system said in financial filing Thursday that the review comes in light of higher-than expected patient...
WISH-TV
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
Indiana Daily Student
Order up! Restaurants of Monroe County Exhibition to open Aug. 2
The Monroe County History Center will open the “Order up! Restaurants of Monroe County” exhibit Aug. 2 at its location on East Sixth Street. Exhibit curator Hilary Fleck said the exhibition catalogs years of history and memories from nearly 60 restaurants throughout Monroe County. The exhibit includes special historical features on Nick’s English Hut, Pancho’s Villa, Boxman’s Restaurant, Ladyman’s Cafe, the Chocolate Moose, Groves Restaurant, Bruce’s Cafe, Book Nook, Tao and The Hole, as well as a special feature on the eclectic ethnic restaurants that line Fourth Street, Fleck said.
WTHR
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect arrested after pursuit in Fishers
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police are investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
WISH-TV
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
Comments / 2