Commission on the Status of Black Males to welcome students on the first day of school at Fairview Elementary

Rosemary (Featherstone) Turentine - Woman of God, Author, Community Leader,Photo Credit: Facebook. Rosemary is an anointed woman of God. Her ministry's main focus is presenting spiritual development initiatives to those in the community who are at risk of losing sight of who they are in Christ. She is dedicated to inspiring others to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ." Rosemary Featherstone Turentine ~ Excerpt from her book: Eyes of the Striving Soldiers of God.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO