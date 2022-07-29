ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers fans call for Kenny Pickett after 2 Mitch Trubisky throws

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
On the Pittsburgh Steelers first practice of 2022 training camp, fans in attendance got to get their first look at new quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Trubisky is the former first-round pick looking to ressurect his career. Pickett is the guy the Steelers picked to be the eventual replacement to Ben Roethlsiberger and a local legend.

It didn’t take long on Tuesday for the fans at practice to make their allegiences known. Trubisky went out early in the first practice with the first-team offense but after two incompletions on his first two attempts, had Steeler Nation yelling to get Pickett on the field.

Fans should get to see plenty of both guys this preseason before the coaches sort out which guy ends up the starting quarterback. If early reports from training camp are anything, fans aren’t going to have much patience for Trubisky if he struggles. This is unfortuante as Trubisky’s experience really does give him an edge and gives the team the best chance to win early.

