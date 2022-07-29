Come exercise in Switchyard Park

www.wbiw.com
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Fox 59
Gallery Pastry on 16th Street’s Summer specials
INDIANAPOLIS – Celebrating Summer with Gallery Pastry’s newest location on 16th Street. From extended hours to something special for customers ages 21 and over, the pastry shop has a little something for everyone this season. Executive Pastry Chef Youssef Boudarine and Chef Scott Weiss stopped by the FOX59...
WISH-TV
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at a back-to-school event in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 20th Annual Back to School Family Day kicked off with students lined up to receive free school supplies at the Marion County Public Health Department. The event, hosted by Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation, was in-person after the Covid-19 pandemic forced...
wbiw.com
Attend one of the Free Performing Arts Series concerts and movies in the park
BLOOMINGTON – The Performing Arts Series of free concerts and movies in the park continues all summer long. The Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department is excited to be hosting some wonderful concerts and movies this summer in the city parks. From rock and roll to the blues and from...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Indiana
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Indiana offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Hoosier State has to offer along the scenic French Lick Railway.
LA Fitness Keystone Avenue location closing, members not notified
INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 received a viewer tip Wednesday afternoon about LA Fitness on Keystone Ave. closing August 27 without informing their members. The viewer also claimed they are still continuing to sell memberships regardless of the closing. After viewing this tip, we decided to give LA Fitness a call. When they picked up we asked […]
WTHR
Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
Inside Indiana Business
IU Health reevaluating scope of $2.68B downtown campus
Indiana University Health is reevaluating the “scope, cost and timing” of its massive downtown medical campus, a $2.68 billion project that has been in the works for seven years. The Indianapolis-based hospital system said in financial filing Thursday that the review comes in light of higher-than expected patient...
wbiw.com
Southeast Park improves accessibility; Businesses around the Hidden River Construction are open, and Installation of ADA-Compliant ramps continues
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another,...
WISH-TV
Indy Animal Care Services holding Friday ‘super pet’ adoption event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you looking to make your house a forever home? You might want to meet some of the “super pets” up for adoption at Indianapolis Animal Care Services. Indy ACS will host a free adoption event Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at...
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better health
Bliss Nutrition OwnersImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. Jeremy Jones and his wife Tracie are owners of Bliss Nutrition, a smoothie and juice bar. “Our mission is to provide a convenient, delicious, healthy meal and clean energy drinks to the community,” Jeremy said.
wbiw.com
Now accepting students for FREE introductory welding, machining, and construction training
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Workforce Coalition is currently accepting students for the free Introduction to Local Jobs And Skills (ILJAS) Cohort 10 which is slated to be held from August 8, 2022, until August 25, 2022. Students will receive CPR, Stop the Bleed, and First Aid certifications, as...
indyschild.com
The Marion County Balloon Festival | Can’t Miss Hot Air Balloon Event
The Marion County Balloon Festival coming to the Marion County Fairgrounds on August 20th & 21st 2022. Get the whole family out for a great family fun time! See incredible Hot Air Balloons, check that bucket list, and get a ride on a tethered Hot Air Balloon!. When is the...
WTHI
West Terre Haute woman becomes published author
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
wbiw.com
Experienced Stars adding extra club of confidence to bag for 2022 season
BEDFORD – The rules of golf allow 14 clubs in the bag. That enough weight to lug around for 18 holes. Bedford North Lawrence is going to add an extra weapon to the arsenal as the Stars carry the burden of expectations into a promising 2022 campaign. The Stars,...
