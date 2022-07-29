Crossing Guard Training Workshop: sign up to keep kids safe as they head to school

www.abc15.com
KTAR.com
120 Phoenix-area school employees to undergo active shooter training
PHOENIX — Local Phoenix-area school employees will undergo active shooter training to provide critical preparedness training to help equip school employees in case of an event, the city said in a press release. Through a donation from Phoenix Suns Charities, Phoenix firefighters will begin lifesaving training at four different...
wranglernews.com
BACK TO SCHOOL AT TUHSD: Excitement in the air as employees receive raises for 2022-23
The Tempe Union High School District, which includes Marcos de Niza and Corona del Sol high schools in South Tempe and West Chandler, has met the challenges of teacher hiring and expects to open the new school year fully staffed, district officials say. “We’re in pretty good shape,” said Megan...
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler school teaching students Mandarin Chinese via immersion program
Besides teaching students a language from another part of the world, students are also benefitting from the program in other ways. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Man biking across the country for cancer research makes stop in Arizona
PHOENIX - A man cycling his way across the country for cancer research has made a stop in Arizona. Shem Flitton is biking 1,753 miles from the Canadian border all the way to Nogales, Mexico. He's raising money for cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This past week, he...
peoriatimes.com
Arizona Autism Charter Schools opens 1st West Valley campus
Arizona Autism Charter Schools Inc., the only autism-focused charter network in the state of Arizona, has added a West Valley campus in the city of Peoria. Set for its first day of school Monday, Aug. 1, Arizona Autism Charter Schools (AZACS) will welcome 120 students from kindergarten through fourth grade.
Contest winners will have traffic safety messages displayed by ADOT
If you're out for a drive this weekend, you may spot two new messages overhead, written by members of the public as part of Arizona Department of Transportation’s sixth Safety Message Contest.
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
AZFamily
Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
East Valley Tribune
2 hot Mesa Council races head to wire
Three Mesa City Council seats are up for grabs in Tuesday’s Primary Election but voters will be deciding only two of them. The third race already is resolved as the District 5 seat drew only one candidate, corporate lawyer and former Las Sendas HOA board member Alicia Goforth. The...
Teachers face mental health crisis because of low pay, pandemic stress, scant support
GILBERT – Just weeks before teacher Michelle Capriotti is set to leave her family to take a better-paying job in California, she stands in her living room on a recent afternoon, chatting with her son about the changes coming their way. “How do you feel about me leaving?” Capriotti asks Christopher, a 17-year-old with special […] The post Teachers face mental health crisis because of low pay, pandemic stress, scant support appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
AZFamily
Special needs terrier at Arizona Humane Society looking for his forever family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The Arizona Humane Society says a special needs terrier is looking for his fur-ever home. Sweet 3-year-old Benji was rescued as an injured stray. However, vets discovered Benji had old injuries to his spinal cord that may need follow-up care in the future. The Humane Society says he needs a family that understands his physical restrictions but is looking to give all their love to the pup.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
AZFamily
Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
KTAR.com
Political sign parody turning heads in the Valley, supporting a good cause
PHOENIX — A joke that parodies the inundation of political signs on street corners during the election season is providing much more than a laugh. Signs are beginning to pop up around the Valley that say “Tyler Watson is crossing his arms” with a picture of the 25-year-old crossing his arms.
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
The awning of a Circle K gas station collapsed when 65 mph winds from Saturday's monsoon storm knocked it to the ground. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Viewer in Queen Creek caught video of heavy wind and rain blowing...
momcollective.com
Family Friendly Things To Do in and Around Scottsdale {August 2022}
Back to school and LOTS to do! Our monthly guide for August events in and around Scottsdale is here. Looking for back to school information? Check out our guide HERE!. What does being voted Best Kids Indoor Entertainment mean? For our partners at OdySea, it means exploring penguins and otters and sharks! You can even touch Sting Rays. All indoors! Go and check it out!
ABC 15 News
Redemption Psychiatry offers a unique treatment to treat depression, PTSD, OCD and more
Redemption Psychiatry is a paid for segment on Sonoran Living. We are a group of psychiatric professionals dedicated to providing quality care for children, adolescents, and adults in Arizona. We recognize the overwhelming need for quality mental health care, especially in the rapidly expanding suburban cities throughout the Valley of...
Crews respond after a single-vehicle accident in Peoria (Peoria, AZ)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle accident in Peoria (Peoria, AZ)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after a traffic accident early Friday morning in Peoria. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on the Loop 101 near Northern Avenue [...]
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Named All-America City 2022
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
