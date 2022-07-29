Turkish soccer fans chanted Vladimir Putin's name during a match against Ukraine's top team

Fenerbahce was beaten by Dynamo Kyiv in UEFA Champions League qualifying on Wednesday. Getty/Seskim Photo

Turkish soccer fans chanted Putin's name during a Wednesday match against Ukraine's top team.

Fenerbahce supporters began the chant after their team conceded a goal to Dynamo Kyiv.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey described the incident as "very sad."

Fans of a Turkish soccer club chanted the name of Russian leader Vladimir Putin as their team were beaten on home soil by Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv in a match on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce supporters were recorded chanting Putin's name after their team conceded a goal to Kyiv's Vitaliy Buyalskyi in the second-half.

Dynamo Kyiv went on to win the game, a qualifier for the UEFA Champions League, by 2 goals to 1 after extra-time, eliminating Fenerbahce from the competition. Dynamo Kyiv is the most famous team in Ukraine and is the reigning champion of its domestic league.

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, described the incident as "very sad."

"We will never understand the words of support for the Russian killer and aggressor who deliberately kills Ukrainians and destroys our country," he wrote on Facebook.

"Even football, which is so loved in Turkey, has its limits."

UEFA, the governing body for European soccer, opened an investigation into the chanting.

It said in a statement that its "Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehaviour of Fenerbahce supporters" at the match.

Fenerbahce said Thursday that the chants were made by "some" fans, who did not represent the club or its views. A statement said the club opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We would like to emphasize once again our message that we have conveyed through all our official channels: War; It's not bravery, it's cowardice!" said the Turkish club.