Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a semi on Friday morning.

Officials say the semi hit a wall at the Highway 75 southbound ramp.

According to crews, the Southbound 75 ramp, off of I-244, is closed while authorities work to clear the scene.

Police say the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.