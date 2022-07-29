Summer P-EBT Begins as Program Reaches Milestone of $2 Billion in Help Buying Food for NC Families

wataugaonline.com
wnctimes.com
NC DHHS P-EBT Summer Program Begins, $2B Help
North Carolina -- July 31, 2022: Benefits for Pandemic-EBT for summer 2022 have already started to be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The families of over 948,000 kids in the state will each get a one-time payment of $391 between July 20 and July...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws
Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
North Carolina near breakthrough on Medicaid expansion
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state’s Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the GOP-controlled House and Senate passed separate, bipartisan measures by […]
$200 million in small business loans heading to NC targeting disadvantaged communities
More than $200 million in small business loans is coming to North Carolina as part of an ongoing federal program to help disadvantaged businesses. The State Small Business Credit Initiative has created thousands of jobs in the state already, and economic leaders are hoping to see an even bigger impact in the years ahead.
WRAL
$200 million in small business loans coming to North Carolina
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. $200 million in small business loans coming to North Carolina. More than $200 million in small business loans is coming to North Carolina as part...
wncw.org
How Does North Carolina's 2022-23 Budget Affect The State's Teachers?
WUNC (public radio) Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer visited More to the Story to discuss how the recently implemented almost 28-billion-dollar state budget will affect teachers' pay. Are the upgrades enough, and how does North Carolina compare to other states?. This interview originally aired July 20, 2022.
Indoor masks now advised in majority of NC counties, as 10 more join high-risk list
Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, placing 62 counties in the highest-risk category. N95 masks are the best options to protect against BA.5.
North Carolina ranked among the safest states for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for North Carolina. We're among the safest states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to WalletHub's latest survey. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. North Carolina ranks third when it comes to...
live5news.com
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Help is available right now for South Carolinians struggling to pay their rent and utility bills. But the state’s housing authority and power companies are telling people to not wait and fall too far behind before seeking it. The federal government has sent hundreds of...
Where does all the lottery ticket money go?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte mayor among 4 NC mayors urging Walmart to install solar panels to reduce carbon emissions
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Four North Carolina mayors have joined a national letter calling for Walmart to adopt rooftop solar, including Shallotte Mayor Walter Eccard. According to a press release, switching power sources from fossil fuels to renewable energy, including solar, will limit the carbon emissions that cause climate change, citing that big box stores have the roof space to generate solar power.
jocoreport.com
North Carolina Drivers: Beware Of BAT-Mobiles Looking For Impaired Drivers
RALEIGH – North Carolina drivers in all 100 counties should look out for the BAT-mobile cruising their local streets this summer. And this BAT-mobile will have a singular mission – to get impaired drivers off the roads. The BAT-mobile refers to mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Units, used by...
South Carolina Is Offering More than Stimulus Checks to Residents
South Carolina is among the dozen states that have lined up stimulus checks for residents in 2022. Who gets South Carolina’s inflation relief checks, and how much is the payment? When will the checks go out?. Article continues below advertisement. Americans are struggling to afford food, gas, and other...
New NC laws are taking effect. Here’s what they’ll change.
A handful of laws that the NC legislature passed take effect Monday. Here are highlights of some of these laws, including one that pauses the automatic removal of charges from people’s criminal records.
What happened to North Carolina's tax-free weekend?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the rate of inflation hits record highs, families are looking for ways to save on back-to-school shopping. Several states offer tax-free weekends over the summer to encourage spending and help families out during their summer shopping haul. It typically offers discounts on everything from clothes...
wfmynews2.com
Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Fast Food Restaurant Tried To Pay Workers With Food
Business Insider, says a Hendersonville, North Carolina Chick-Fil-A is under fire for offering to pay people in sandwiches rather than money. The restaurant posted the following message online: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked, Message us for details.”
carolinajournal.com
Advanced Auto Parts among companies pulling out of N.C. incentive deals
32 companies received JDIG incentives in 2021, most of which will last 12 years, totally $1.2 billion taxpayer dollars. N.C.'s corporate income tax rate is scheduled to reaches zero in 2029. Advance Auto Parts is one of the latest companies to back out of an incentives package that North Carolina...
