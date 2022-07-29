ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Former aide to Boris Johnson says she felt like his ‘nanny’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjNrw_0gxOs3NG00

A former senior aide to Boris Johnson has said she felt like his “nanny” in an unflattering description of his behaviour in the top job, recalling how she scheduled his naps and soothed his “temper tantrums”.

Cleo Watson, brought into No 10 as an ally of Dominic Cummings, described how Mr Johnson needed “house-training” to take precautionary measures to protect others when pinged during the pandemic, how he made jokes such as “kung-flu”, and that he would feign bending over when she went to take his temperature.

The special adviser in No 10 also compared the Prime Minister’s “reluctance” to leave office after a number of ministers quit the Government to Donald Trump, saying Mr Johnson has “never exactly been the commitment type, except in this case, his reluctance to leave did seem a bit ‘let’s storm the Capitol, chaps’”.

She also admits there were days when people at the heart of Government “thought the virus had won, that we had acted too late and that our measures weren’t working”.

He’d kneel on the seats, his elbows propped over the top, like a great unruly golden retriever, howling for attention

The revelations are included in an article Ms Watson has written for Tatler where she describes working as deputy chief of staff and her experience in No 10 ahead of a new Sky drama This England telling the story of the Government’s Covid response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mx4C5_0gxOs3NG00
Former senior Downing Street aides Cleo Watson and Dominic Cummings in October 2020 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

It includes her version of being let go by Mr Johnson after Mr Cumming’s departure, where Ms Watson says the Prime Minister compared her to an “ugly old lamp” one partner is left with after a divorce.

“He presumably knows better than most how it feels when a marriage breaks up,” she says, one of many barbs aimed at Mr Johnson’s character in a long list of unflattering descriptions of his conduct.

“My role at No 10 sounds fancy, but a lot of the time I was much closer to being Boris’s nanny,” she says, going on to describe regularly taking Mr Johnson’s temperature in the early days of the pandemic, adding: “Each time, never willing to miss a good slapstick opportunity, he dutifully feigned bending over.”

Comparing working in Downing Street to a nursery, she said: “This, plus the constant questioning about whether or not he’d washed his hands (‘What do you mean by ‘recently’?’), the hand-wringing about his hair, which made him look even more like one of those troll toys from the ’80s at the daily televised press conferences, and the frequent scolding about making gags such as ‘Kung-Flu’ and ‘Aye! Corona!’, characterised much of the pre-terrifying brush-with-death era in the nursery.

“During his recovery, the nannying came on in leaps and bounds: my insisting that he drink vitamin-filled green juices from Daylesford instead of his usual Diet Coke; trying to find diary time for his naps or very gradual exercise… I alternated between stern finger-wagging and soothing words in response to his regular ‘I hate Covid now.

“I want everything to go back to normal.

“Why does everything happen to meeeeeee?’ temper tantrums.”

She added: “The PM himself was subject to a fair amount of house-training.

“Like many, he was ‘pinged’ a couple of times and insisted on working from his downstairs office while isolating.

“Very soon, this required setting up chairs as barriers in the doorway, as he couldn’t resist stepping over the threshold into our adjoining room to peer over shoulders at what people were working on (invariably in a pair of someone else’s reading glasses he’d found lying around).

“So the prime ministerial ‘puppy gate’ was created.

“He’d kneel on the seats, his elbows propped over the top, like a great unruly golden retriever, howling for attention.”

Describing the potential for seeing comedy in the situation now that enough time has passed, she said: “Because among the gruelling 18-hour days, horrible days when we thought the virus had won, that we had acted too late and that our measures weren’t working, there was some light relief.”

Downing Street said it did not wish to comment on Ms Watson’s account of her time there.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanny#England#Uk
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Enough was enough’: Rishi Sunak defends decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government, a move seen as crucial in leading to the prime minister’s downfall.The former chancellor claimed “he acted out of principle” as he clashed with Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, who stayed loyal to Mr Johnson.“It got to a point where for me, personally, and these things are personal decisions... enough was enough,” Mr Sunak said.“I thought all the things going on, on the conduct side were not right... so for me, I acted out of principle.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.
The Independent

‘This is so awkward’: Liz Truss questioned by teenagers and told to evict Boris Johnson

Foreign secretary Liz Truss was asked why Boris Johnson hasn’t been “kicked out yet” by children on the campaign trail in Peterborough.In the meeting at local children’s charity Little Miracles, one teenager exclaimed: “This is so awkward”.Another asked “Where’s Boris Johnson?”, and another butted in saying: “We hate him.”Ms Truss met children, parents and staff at the charity during an hour-long visit on Thursday afternoon. Little Miracles charity helps support families with children with additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions. Ms Truss committed to coming back to visit the charity with her new health secretary if she is made...
U.K.
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
newschain

Image of Sunak stabbing PM in the back not part of Truss campaign, says Coffey

Nadine Dorries “chose” to retweet a mocked-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back with a knife, not Liz Truss’s campaign, Therese Coffey has said. Over the weekend, the Culture Secretary shared a doctored image on Twitter that portrayed Mr Johnson as Julius Caesar, with Mr Sunak as Brutus wielding a knife behind his back.
U.K.
The US Sun

Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley and sister Rachel arrive at PM & Carrie’s lavish wedding celebrations in the Cotswolds

BORIS and Carrie Johnson are dancing the night away at their wedding party tonight - with the bride sporting a rented dress designed by movie star Sienna Miller’s sister. The PM and his wife have been joined by 200 guests at the lavish bash, which is being held at the Cotswolds estate of billionaire Tory donor Lord Bamford in Gloucestershire.
WORLD
The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Johnson says ousting was ‘greatest stitch-up since Bayeux Tapestry’

Boris Johnson has joked that his removal from No 10 Downing Street was the “greatest stitch-up since the Bayeux Tapestry”.The outgoing PM made the remark in a speech at a party to celebrate his wedding last year.Wife Carrie also delivered what was described by one guest as a “touchingly funny speech” that was “full of affection” for the prime minister, The Times reported.Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak has said his pledge to cut tax is "perfectly affordable" as he defended his promise to reduce the basic rate to 16 per cent by the end of the next parliament if he becomes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss isn’t a change from Boris Johnson – she’s more of the same

As Sean O’Grady says, the prospect of a Truss premiership is “terrifying”.Her campaign is consistent with her political history to date in her willingness to grab hold of any policy that will appeal to those who are likely to allow her access to power.Devoid of any sincere and long-held values or principles, she is prepared to play increasingly extreme cards to win the votes of the minuscule Tory membership while the vast majority of us are powerless to do anything about it. Instead of bringing an end to the mendacious ways of Johnson, we are being offered more of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss ‘didn’t care’ if Boris Johnson won 2019 Tory leadership bid but ‘wanted to be on winning side’

No one has ever doubted ambitious Liz Truss’s willingness to adopt whatever political pose would seem to advance her career.From ditching her opposition to the monarchy, membership of the Lib Dems and support for Brexit, nothing was sacrosanct in her determination to climb the greasy pole.Ms Truss’s supporters have made much of her “principled” loyalty to the prime minister in the Conservative leadership campaign, comparing it with what they call Rishi Sunak’s treachery in resigning as chancellor.But according to a senior Tory MP who knows Ms Truss well, her decision to back Boris Johnson as Theresa May’s successor in...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Defence secretary Ben Wallace endorses Liz Truss for next PM with swipe at Rishi Sunak - OLD

Liz Truss’s bid for No 10 has recieved a major endorsement from defence secretary Ben Wallace, who also took a swipe at her rival Rishi Sunak for resigning from the government.Mr Wallace, who is popular among Tory members and has regularly topped surveys ranking members of the cabinet, claimed the foreign secretary is the “only candidate” with the experienced required.Writing in The Times, he said: “I have sat with her in cabinet, bilateral meetings and international summits. She stands her ground. Above all, she is straight and means what she says”.The cabinet minister, who has remained loyal to the outgoing...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy