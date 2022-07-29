ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Matt Salmon doubts Kari Lake could win Arizona gubernatorial race in general election

By TORRENCE DUNHAM
KTAR.com
 2 days ago
Tommy Tavor
2d ago

Why are THE RINOs piling on Kari Lake? Will she put a dent in their cronyism of keeping non-political people out of politics. They are just afraid of her being elected.

-=Realist=-
2d ago

Lol, from the guy who couldn’t even put a dent in the primary and dropped out

had enough BS
2d ago

if I have to choose between Lake or Hobbs for governor I will choose Lake hands down. fact is I don't trust politicians don't care what side of the aisle they are on. I don't care about endorsements by other politicians. I don't trust trump I don't trust pence I don't trust ducey I don't trust Biden or any of them all of them need to get thrown into a prison for the crimes they all have committed against the American people.

