Melbourne, FL

Melbourne crash investigated after cars seen ‘actively striking each other,’ police say

click orlando
 2 days ago
Heather Frontera
2d ago

My sister was one of the victims of the crash who’s currently hospitalized. Melbourne P.D. Said “it wasn’t a chase” however that’s not what I’m reading online…..

L.V.
2d ago

This is a bad intersection. I had a crash here several years ago...not my fault, other driver was cited ..they made a left turn in front of me..I was driving North on Wickham and they were driving South and they turned left onto Parkway, right in front of me. I had a green light. The roads were wet with a light rain.

