Melbourne crash investigated after cars seen ‘actively striking each other,’ police say

www.clickorlando.com
Heather Frontera
2d ago
My sister was one of the victims of the crash who’s currently hospitalized. Melbourne P.D. Said “it wasn’t a chase” however that’s not what I’m reading online…..
Reply(1)
4
L.V.
2d ago
This is a bad intersection. I had a crash here several years ago...not my fault, other driver was cited ..they made a left turn in front of me..I was driving North on Wickham and they were driving South and they turned left onto Parkway, right in front of me. I had a green light. The roads were wet with a light rain.
Reply(1)
2
Comments / 7